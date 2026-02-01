Jalen Johnson achieved an incredible franchise record with his performance in the Atlanta Hawks' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Johnson is halfway through the fifth season of his NBA career with the Hawks. He has transformed into the Hawks' franchise star overnight, taking over the top spot when the franchise sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards earlier this season.

Johnson embraced the responsibilities and hasn't looked back. He doubled down on that fact with his latest performance against Indiana. In 36 minutes of action, Johnson finished with a triple-double of 33 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with three steals. He shot 12-of-29 from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

This marked his eighth triple-double of the season. As a result, he set a new Hawks franchise record for most triple-doubles in a single season.

How Jalen Johnson, Hawks played against Pacers

Despite Jalen Johnson's remarkable efforts, the Hawks fell short in a 129-124 road loss to the Pacers.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game, but Indiana landed the biggest one with 45 points in the second quarter. Their performance in that period allowed them to control the lead for the remainder of the game, keeping Atlanta at bay.

Six players scored in double-digits for Atlanta in the loss, including Johnson. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a solid showing with 21 points, five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block. He shot 7-of-17 overall, including 3-of-7 from downtown, and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe. CJ McCollum came next with 18 points and four rebounds, Mouhamed Gueye had 15 points and four rebounds, while Corey Kispert and Luke Kennard provided 11 points each.

Atlanta fell to a 24-27 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.

The Hawks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Heat as tip-off will take place on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.