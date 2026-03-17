NFL fans will not soon forget how the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the Maxx Crosby trade. The Ravens followed up that shocking move by signing Trey Hendrickson during NFL free agency. Now the Ravens have a new edge rusher and still get to use the 14th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. released a new mock draft on Tuesday following the first week of free agency. Kiper paired the Ravens with Utah tackle Spencer Fano with their first-round pick.

“It appeared this pick was going to Las Vegas. Instead, Baltimore will still be on the clock at No. 14,” Kiper wrote. “Fano is steady as a pass protector, with double-digit starts at each tackle spot. But with 32⅛-inch arms, he might actually slide inside at the next level.”

One reason why Fano could be a great pick for Baltimore is his versatility. Kiper noted that he could even be a Tyler Linderbaum replacement.

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“Teams worked out Fano at center during the combine, and he could absolutely handle that role as a replacement for Tyler Linderbaum on the Ravens,” Kiper added. “Fano could also join new addition John Simpson as a starting guard. And on top of all that, he'd provide much-needed depth behind Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten at tackle.”

The fact that Fano could fill practically any position on the offensive line should make him appealing to the Ravens.

Kiper also noted that the other path he could see Baltimore taking is adding a wide receiver. He named both Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon as potential fits if the Ravens add a wide receiver.

Either way, it will be exciting to see who the Ravens end up selecting in the first round of the draft next month.