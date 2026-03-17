The New York Jets have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. is changing his pick on who he thinks the team will take with that selection. Kiper thinks the Jets will go with Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, per a new ESPN report.

“In my January mock draft, I had Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese here. In February, I went with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Now, it's Bailey,” Kiper wrote. “These are all good options for a defense that could use a lot of help, but the Jets really need an instant impact edge rusher.”

Kiper then explained why he thinks Bailey fits that need.

“They (Jets) were 31st in sacks last season (26) and traded Jermaine Johnson, further thinning out the unit. They have to find foundational players off the edge. And Bailey is explosive and productive, posting 14.5 sacks (tied for first in the FBS), 71 pressures (second) and a 20.2% pressure rate (first) last season,” Kiper added.

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New York is coming off a 3-14 season. It was a disaster for first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who enters the 2026 campaign with a lot of expectations on him. Jets fans are desperate to see the team return to the NFL Playoffs. It's been close to 20 years since New York went there.

The Jets are looking for help in a lot of spots ahead of the 2026 draft. New York struggled on defense in 2025, as the Jets failed to post an interception the entire season.

The first overall pick in the 2026 draft currently belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas is expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with that selection.