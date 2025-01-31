The NBA always has more stars than All-Star spots, and that was evident once again when the league unveiled the full rosters for the 2025 All-Star Game on Thursday. While several first-time All-Stars were named, some veteran players were left out. One notable omission is Atlanta Hawks guard and three-time All-Star Trae Young, who has now been snubbed by voters for the past three seasons. This development did not go unnoticed by the Inside the NBA crew, with Kenny Smith especially taking the opportunity to challenge the Hawks star.

Young, leading the league with an average of 11.4 assists per game, would have made his fourth All-Star appearance. It would also have marked the first time he made consecutive All-Star appearances.

Kenny Smith's challenge to Trae Young

“He leads the league in assists… But do your stats impact winning?” said Kenny Smith when talking about Young’s most recent All-Star snub.

Young also leads the league in assist percentage, which estimates the portion of teammate field goals he assisted while on the court. Despite being one of the top playmakers and shot-creators this season, he will not be part of the 2025 All-Star Game.

He's also averaging 22.5 points. However, Young’s scoring has dipped, which likely contributed to him slipping under the radar for an All-Star spot. He's also shooting 40.0% from the field, and the Hawks are struggling with a 22-26 record.

The Eastern Conference All-Star reserves include Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Darius Garland, and Jaylen Brown.

Young is a three-time All-Star, but he's never been selected as a reserve. His All-Star nods in 2020 and 2022 came as a starter, thanks to fan voting, which guaranteed his place during what were both standout statistical seasons.

Young getting snubbed for the All-Star Game for three seasons

In the three seasons since, Trae Young hasn't earned a spot through fan voting, though he did make the game as an injury replacement for Julius Randle last year.

It's tough to argue that Young truly got snubbed, as it's hard to place him over any of the other guards. Garland, Lillard, Herro, and Cunningham have all posted more impactful seasons as efficient scorers on winning teams. While Young stands out as the best playmaker of the group, his scoring and overall impact on winning have been less significant, and his defensive struggles remain among the worst in the NBA.

The Western Conference All-Star Reserves feature Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, James Harden, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Alperen Sengun.

The biggest snubs in the West came from the guard position, with Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker both left off the roster.

As more players get named as injury replacements, the debate surrounding this year's All-Star game is sure to intensify.