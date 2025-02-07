Trae Young has witnessed plenty of turnover throughout his young career with the Atlanta Hawks. He has risen as an All-Star caliber player, but has been unable to see his supporting cast grow with him, getting criticism from Lou Williams.

Williams appeared on an episode of ‘Run It Back' on FanDuel TV LIVE uploaded to YouTube on Friday. He played one and a half seasons with Young, being a part of the team that made the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals.

Seeing how much the team has struggled to build around Young, either being a first-round playoff exit or missing it altogether, he believes the franchise must have a serious conversation regarding the star's future.

“As far as Trae Young goes, I think it’s time for them to have a serious, serious conversation and get on the same page. Like look y’all have got to put some serious pieces around me and give me an opportunity to be in a position of some of these other star guys,” Williams said at the 0:12 mark.

“Outside of Dejounte Murray, who have the Hawks paired with Trae to give him an opportunity to compete. This time in the league you’ve got to have a couple stars, or you have to make some, one or the other…This is the summer we see some changes one way or another. Whether he stays and they put some real talent around him or it’s time they cut the cord and allow him to go somewhere else.”

How Trae Young has performed for Hawks this season

A strong statement for Lou Williams to make about the potential future between the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young.

The Hawks enjoyed a lot of attention as one of the underdogs teams in the 2020s with Young leading the way. However, their growth has stagnated, which proves to be an area of concern for the long term.

Young is averaging 23.2 points, 11.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game after 47 appearances. He is shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has a 23-38 record so far, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Orlando Magic and two games behind the Detroit Pistons.

Following Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Hawks will face the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.