Zaccharie Risacher is once again being rewarded for the strides that he's taking in his first year, as he was once again named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for the second straight month. Head coach Quin Snyder has been vocal throughout the season about Risacher's growth, and he continued those same sentiments as he spoke about the rookie winning the award once again.

“The external affirmation is great,” Snyder said before their game against the Portland Trail Blazers. “I'm excited for him. His teammates are excited for him. I'm sure he's excited, but that hasn't been the driving force that's guided him to where he is. It's one of those things where you hear about focusing on the process, and here's an example when that focus and that experience happens.

“He's had the 0-for-8 games and he's kept shooting. Defensively, he's had matchups where he's giving up some strength and he's working harder, and he's gotten better in every way that you can get better, and it's a credit to his approach.”

Over the past few months, Risacher has been shooting the ball at a high clip, while also finishing at the rim. The one thing that is obvious over the course of the season is his confidence, and the team has put him in a perfect position to succeed.

Zaccharie Risacher wins Rookie of the Month

In the month of March, Risacher averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. He's helped the Hawks stay afloat in the Eastern Conference and had one of his best games of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks scoring 36 points.

“I've been so consistent over the course of the year about what I've said about Zacch and what he's done in games,” Snyder said. “I mentioned the post-practice film. As much as anything, mentally, the way that he's approached the year about him starting, finishing, playing, shooting, and it all fits into everything that I've tried to articulate.”

Risacher has gone through the ebbs and flows of being a rookie, but as the season comes close to a close, he's figuring things out.

“It's fitting, given his approach, that he's gotten better throughout the course of the season,” Snyder said. “To me, it's the same relentless work ethic, the mental toughness, the passion, the way that he's approached this situation is the reason that we're seeing what we're seeing, and I think it's affirming to him.

“Although I don't think that he needed awards for affirmation. He wasn't wondering why he wasn't Rookie of the Month in December. He just kept working.”

Risacher has now found himself in the Rookie of the Year conversations alongside Alex Sarr and Stephon Castle. As of now, it looks like Castle might be the frontrunner, but if Risacher can finish the season strong, he'll make a good case.