Things got out of hand for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night in their 120-95 loss to the Orlando Magic in their 7/8 play-in tournament matchup. They were climbing back from a deficit that grew as large as 22 points in the first half, and yet the Magic turned on the defense and pulled away from the Hawks in the end — much to Trae Young's chagrin. Young was being hounded all night long, and it got to the point where his frustration with the officiating reached its boiling point, leading to an ejection early in the fourth quarter.

By the time Young incurred two straight technical fouls and earned himself an early exit from the contest, the game had already devolved into a blowout in the Magic's favor thanks to the contributions of Cole Anthony and Anthony Black. However, the Hawks, a team that doesn't have too many shot-creators apart from Young, cannot lose their star floor general when they battle for the eight-seed in a few days.

The good news for the Hawks is that Young himself has acknowledged that he must do a better job of keeping his composure, as said by head coach Quin Snyder, per Lauren L. Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Young, prior to his ejection, finished with 28 points, although he did suffer through a bit of a rough shooting night, going 8-21 from the field. His frustrations had been building up as the game went on, and by the second half, it was as if he was daring the officials to blow the whistle on every possession, with the Hawks guard's game devolving into a foul-baiting bonanza.

This is something that cannot happen for when the Hawks take on the winner of the Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat matchup, and Young, as the leader of the team, must set an example for his team.

Hawks look to salvage season, set up playoff matchup vs. Cavs

The Hawks can at least look forward to another chance at making the playoffs on Friday night. This is the advantage of being the eighth-seed, as they have at least two chances at making the playoffs. What awaits them, however, is a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers should they manage to triumph on Friday.

To the Hawks' credit, they won the season series against the Cavs, 2-1, so they won't just be an easy out if ever they make it that far. But they must first take care of play-in business, and Trae Young will have to be at his best behavior for them to do so.