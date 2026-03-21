The Atlanta Hawks saw their incredible win streak come to an end after losing in a 117-95 blowout to the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Atlanta has gained serious momentum since the end of the NBA All-Star break. They were rolling with 11 consecutive victories, making a solid leap in the Eastern Conference standings as a playoff contender.

However, their remarkable rhythm came to a halt following their latest game against Houston. The offense ended up being cold as the defense was unable to disrupt the Rockets' attack. As a result, it ended up in Atlanta suffering its first loss since mid-February.

STREAK SNAPPED! The Hawks fall to the Rockets snapping their 11-game winning streak 😳 pic.twitter.com/ysnJynsNIa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

How Hawks played against Rockets

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The Hawks have every reason to compete for a playoff spot this season, especially with the win streak they pulled off before losing to the Rockets.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Rockets prevailed in all three categories after making 14 3-pointers, creating 33 assists and securing 51 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Hawks as they made eight triples, dished out 22 assists and grabbed 37 rebounds.

Four players scored in double-digits for Atlanta in the loss. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line. CJ McCollum came next with 17 points and three blocks, Zaccharie Risacher had 16 points and six rebounds, while Jalen Johnson provided 14 points and five rebounds.

Atlanta fell to a 38-32 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Orlando Magic and the Toronto Raptors.

The Hawks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Golden State Warriors as tip-off will take place on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET.