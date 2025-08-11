The Baltimore Ravens kicked off their NFL preseason slate with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Ravens won, 24-16, in a run-heavy attack led by Keaton Mitchell and D'Ernest Johnson.

The win was overshadowed by some brutal injuries, including a season-ending blow to sixth-round rookie Bilhal Kone and the Ravens also announced that sixth-round rookie Robert Longerbeam landed on Injured Reserve after missing the game.

There were some positives from the Baltimore rookies, including the play of former Colorado star LaJohntay Wester, who had an exciting punt return touchdown.

However, one Ravens rookie stood out above the rest: Second-round linebacker Mike Green.

While Green just had one tackle, he did a lot of other things in the game and captured the attention of other Baltimore staffers, as Jordan Schultz mentioned.

‘Spoke with someone on the #Ravens’ staff about rookie DE Mike Green: “He just knows how to get to the QB.” They wanted to see it vs a real opponent and loved what he did against the #Colts — where he had a 30 percent pass-rush win rate.'

Article Continues Below

That staffer added more intel on Green's performance, per Schultz.

“He’s relentless… You feel him every snap. It’s fun to watch his tape and see the bend he has for his size. He’s gonna be a great player.”

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger also posted a clip of Green's performance from the game with the following: “What I loved was he wasn't afraid to try a lot of different pass rush moves…and he has an advanced array of rushes.”

Green began his college career at Virginia before playing his final two seasons at Marshall and putting up big numbers. In his two years at Marshall, he had 60 solo tackles with 32 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks while being named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2024.

The Ravens next preseason game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, and for now, all eyes are on Mike Green.