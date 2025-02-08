ATLANTA – With the dust settling after the trade deadline, the Atlanta Hawks came into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a new look, but they got the win, 115-110. As old players are out, current players were still able to step up and help the Hawks get the victory, and Mouhamed Gueye was the bright spot tonight.

Gueye has spent most of his time with the College Park Skyhawks throughout his career, but with injuries and other things, Gueye has seen the court for the Hawks more than usual in the past few weeks. Against the Bucks, he finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, and it was activity on both sides of the ball that was impressive.

“Mo played a hell of a game today,” Trae Young said after the game. “A big reason why we won, probably the biggest reason why we won today. Having a guy behind us, if we do get blown by or a bad closeout, you need somebody back there that can protect the rim, force a guard to take a tougher shot than a regular floater or a layup. Mo did a hell of a job tonight, being a presence in the paint, making some big-time blocks and big-time momentum plays for us. He was amazing tonight.”

What was bigger than his double-double was his four blocks, which included a few in the second half where he chased down Kyle Kuzma on one and came in at the last minute and swatted away Bobby Portis' layup. In the first half, he had a straight-up block on Brook Lopez.

“Honestly, my mindset is to disrupt the offense; it doesn’t matter what team or where I’m at,” Gueye said. “I’m just trying to make sure their offense isn’t running, so I’m trying to be help side, blocked shots, whatever it takes.”

Hawks battle back in second half to defeat the Bucks

The Hawks started the game off hot and built a 12-point lead against the Bucks, but the second quarter was a completely different story. The Bucks hit 11 threes in the quarter and beat the Hawks 47-19, gaining an 18-point lead going into halftime.

The Bucks' lead grew as much as 21 points in the game, but that didn't stop the Hawks from fighting back. The Hawks put pressure on the rim and defended at a high level in the third quarter, gaining a 37-17 advantage over the Bucks and leading by two going into the fourth. Down the stretch, it was Mouhamed Gueye who had some big plays and helped the Hawks secure the win, and in poetic fashion, got the last rebound of the game.

“I talked to him a little bit last week, and I asked him, ‘What position are you?' And he doesn’t need to be a position,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “You guard who you can guard. His versatility allows him to guard multiple positions and when he’s off the ball in certain situations. He’s long, and he’s gotten more instinctive. He hasn’t gotten a chance to play for a long period of time until this year, and you can see him settling down.”

The Hawks have shown over the season that anybody can step up at any time, and that was proven true once again tonight.