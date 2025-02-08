The Atlanta Hawks introduced their new players before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and all seem ready for the new opportunity they're a part of. Georges Niang and Caris LeVert were traded to the Hawks for De'Andre Hunter, and they're leaving a team that was one of the best in the league this season.

For a team like the Hawks, who aspire to be at the top of the conference, what Niang and LeVert learned from their tenure with the Cavs can help them.

“We had a very veteran group, I know this group is very young, so for us it’s just bringing that presence here,” LeVert said.

“We kind of had a young core over there with Darius [Garland] and Evan [Mobley] , and not to do comparisons or anything, but you look at the young core that is here,” Niang said. “You want to lead by example. I think being an everyday guy, not just a sometimes guy, and I think that’s something that me and Caris pride ourselves on.”

Both Niang and LeVert bring experience and skills that the Hawks are looking for on the team now and in the future, and they will make a nice impact whenever they're on the floor.

Hawks' new additions ready to compete

The Hawks' new additions should fit in seamlessly with the current roster, and most importantly, they give Trae Young more options so he can rack up assists. When asked about playing with Young, Georges Niang had a hilarious answer.

“I’m just happy I don’t have to guard him because it seems like every time I fouled him,” Niang said. “Every time I was caught up in a switch or a ball screen, so I’m looking forward to being on the receiving end. Being able to play with somebody as dynamic and special as Trae is really going to be a treat for all of us. He draws a lot of attention, and I think all of us can benefit from playing alongside him.”

Niang and Caris LeVert have been solid three-point shooters throughout their careers, and their lives will be easy with Young finding them for open shots.

The Hawks also acquired Terance Mann from the Los Angeles Clippers, and he can be a good defender to play alongside Young and the rest of the roster. Some would say that the Hawks' roster took a step back after the trades, but it's hard to say that with the quality players they've added.