The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time in handing Shedeur Sanders a “welcome to the NFL” moment. Kyle Hamilton even trolled the Cleveland Browns rookie afterward once he came in for Dillon Gabriel.

The versatile safety for the Ravens busted through the Browns' offensive line on a designed safety blitz. Hamilton snatched Sanders for the sack — and then delivered the watch celebration Sanders famously created at Colorado.

The Ravens hit Shedeur Sanders' celebration after sacking him

That sack ended a third-and-eight scenario and forced the Cleveland punt team onto the field. But Baltimore let it be known it was bringing the house on the rookie QB who's had a polarizing start to his NFL career.

How Shedeur Sanders entered Browns/Ravens game before Kyle Hamilton sack

Cleveland ended up playing two rookies against the red-hot Ravens — Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel left with a head injury, however, which opened the door for Sanders to enter the game. The fellow NFL Draft selection for Cleveland Gabriel went under the blue tent and straight into concussion protocol.

Sanders received a rousing ovation from the “Dawg Pound” crowd. The Ravens still unloaded on him — even after Hamilton's sack.

Baltimore loaded the line of scrimmage with six across the line of scrimmage to help confuse Sanders. The Ravens dropped two of those defenders back into coverage. However, Kyle Van Noy loops around the edge and explodes inside — forcing the Nate Wiggins interception in the process.

Shedeur Sanders is picked off by Nate Wiggins! BALvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/FPx0N4hLB9 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025

Sanders and the Browns, however, took a 16-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Plus watched Myles Garrett hit a monumental sack mark. Sanders completed two passes out of five attempts before the 14-minute mark of the fourth.