MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herrp returning to practice on Sunday, marking a huge step in the recovery of the team's All-Star from last season, there was also a crucial update for Bam Adebayo. As the Heat captain has been dealing with a toe injury, he would also make a presence at practice, giving insight into the pain level and when he could return to playing games.

Adebayo has missed the last five games due to what is listed as a “left big toe sprain,” as he is confirmed to miss a sixth straight game Monday against the New York Knicks. However, Adebayo said after Sunday's practice that he is progressing and that the pain level is at a better place.

“A lot less pain than I had,” Adebayo said. “A lot less. So I’m working toward getting out there.”

In regards to when he will come back to play, the next opportunity will be on Wednesday against Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors, a matchup that fans will no doubt be waiting for. As it remains to be seen if he'll return then, Adebayo would say it “felt good” to get back with the team at practice as the training staff is “trying to protect me from myself.”

“That’s up to the training staff,” Adebayo said when asked about when he'll return. “Obviously, they’re trying to protect me from myself. But it felt good just to be out there [in practice]. Camaraderie, just being around the fellas again, even though it doesn't look as distant as it is, even though I'm on the side, there's a big difference between being out there and obviously being on the sideline.

The “boost” that Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro brought to Heat practice

While the Heat are going through rebounding woes, there's no denying that Adebayo's return will help the team's overall performance on the glass. As Miami has the NBA's third-worst defensive rebounding percentage at 66.1 percent, which is the percentage of available defensive rebounds a team grabs, the number shoots up to 74 percent when Adebayo has been on the floor.

With the two Heat leaders returning to practice, there's no doubt it brings a “boost of energy,” as head coach Erik Spoelstra said after Sunday's practice.

“It was great to have [Hero] and Bam on that third unit today,” Spoelstra said. “That third unit looked like they had a boost of energy and confidence with those two in it. So we’ll just keep on building,” he said. “Don’t have a timeline on them, but obviously that’s a big step today.”

The one player who's excited to see Herro, and especially Adebayo, back at practice was Kel'el Ware, who usually headlines the starting frontcourt with the captain active. He also spoke about the energy they brought and how it “was good” to witness them in the basketball routine.

“Energy was good,” Ware said to ClutchPoints. “The energy is always good, you know, it was good to see them, see them in practice. See them running around, see them moving well.”

At any rate, as fans await the return of Adebayo and Ware, Miami looks to keep the ship afloat as the team takes on the Knicks in a rematch on Monday night, looking to get back in the win column as they're on a two-game skid.