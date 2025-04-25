Over the weekend, the NBA announced their finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, The DPOY candidates included the Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley and the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green. On Thursday, it was revealed that Mobley had won the award. Following the announcement, Hawks’ star Trae Young had a message of support for his young teammate.

“Motivation,” Young posted along with tagging Daniels in the post. “Real ones know. 1of1. #RealDPOY.”

Young is obviously going to support his teammate, but Mobley had an incredibly strong case for DPOY, as did Daniels. Their roles defensively differ as well. Mobley is a rim protector and force in the paint. Daniels is a perimeter defender and covers wings and guards.

While defensive stats are not always the best indication of defense, Mobley was 11th in the league in blocked shots with 1.9, while Daniels was the NBA leader in steals with 3.0. Daniels had the best defensive rating on the Hawks with 110.9, tied with Mouhamed Gueye. Mobley was second on the Cavs in defensive rating with 108.3 behind Jarrett Allen.

What is certain though, or at least should be a given, is both Mobley and Daniels being selected to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team. Both players are strong defensive anchors for their respective teams, and being a finalist for the DPOY should mean they will make the first team.

Daniels had a breakout season with the Hawks, his first with the team after an offseason trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that saw also Dejounte Murray dealt to the Pelicans.

The Australian native appeared in a career-best 76 games, and became a full-time starter. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 34 percent shooting from the three-point line and 59.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.