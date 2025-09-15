Upon reflecting on a seven-year career, Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young reflected on the narrative around his game and goals set forth the upcoming season. He also addressed a viral moment between him and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Young has championship aspirations for the Hawks' 2025-26 campaign. However, former NBA guard and podcast host Jeff Teague also wanted to hear more about Trae's moment with Simmons from the 2021 playoffs.

Young addressed how he went to contest an open Simmons before the then-Philadelphia 76ers All-Star passed the ball to an open teammate instead of taking the open layup, per the Club 520 Podcast.

“Yeah, like I’m about to fake block it,” Young said. “And the picture looks crazy like I’m about to fake jump and block it.”

Then, Teague said, “Trae with the contest? OK,” sarcastically, to which triggered a funny response from Young.

“No, I was just going to, and he said it to, ‘I thought he was going to foul me.’ Which I probably would've just grabbed his arm,” Young replied. “I was really probably about to swing through and grab his arm and make sure he didn’t shoot free throws.”

Teague co-host said Simmons could and should have dunked over Young instead of passing up the ball in Game 7 of the 76ers' semifinals series against the Hawks, who eliminated the Sixers in a 103-96 victory. The 2020-21 campaign was Ben Simmons' last All-Star season.

Trae Young says 2025-26 Hawks are ready to compete for a title

Hawks All-Star Trae Young is all-in on his team emerging as championship contenders in 2025-26. After reaching personal goals of leading the NBA in assists per game and total assists last season, Young is looking to build off his only Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

“For me, it’s getting back to where I’ve been in the playoffs and further,” Young told ClutchPoints. “So, I’m trying to get to the Finals and compete for a championship; that’s my only goal.”

From the young promising talent of last year's team combined with the team's offseason additions of veterans such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Krisptaps Porzingis, Young believes his Hawks have entered the conversations of teams that can conquer the Eastern Conference and head to the NBA finals in 2026.

“You can look at our roster and look at our team, and you can finally say we’re trying to compete for something,” Young said. “Going into Year 8, you haven’t been able to look at my teams, and been able to say that necessarily. So, I’m very glad that we have a team like that.”

It should be an exciting season for the Hawks.