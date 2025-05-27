The NBA world is seeing some of the best guards in the league while watching the Conference Finals. When watching players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Brunson, those are the guards that are going to get you a bucket. Then, some look at Tyrese Haliburton, who doesn't score as much but is a floor general and can make the team around him better.

Marcus Morris was a recent guest on First Take and spoke about how guards like Haliburton are becoming extinct, but Kendrick Perkins wasn't going to let him get away with that. Perkins then mentioned Trae Young, and Morris offered a strange take about the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

“Trae Young is a good player. He was shooting 3-pointers; he wasn't a point guard. He just started passing the ball, he was shooting 40-foot 3-pointers,” Morris said.

Viewers were confused about Morris' take, especially considering that Young just won the award for being the assists leader this season. Hours later, Young caught wind of Morris' comments and responded.

“Love Marcus, but this is why it’s important to WIN at a high level & win consistently kids. Human nature to live in the moment! This how bad narratives are made though.. ‘just started passing'? let’s do our research,” Young wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Young is probably used to people downplaying his skills, but what he's been able to do as a playmaker since coming into the league should not go unnoticed.

Trae Young has been one of the best playmakers in the league

Since Young has entered the league, no one has more assists in the league than him. For the past three seasons, Young has averaged over 10 assists and has been at the top in the league in that category since being drafted. He's always been a passer first, and that's what Young has stayed consistent in saying his entire career.

It did feel like Morris was living in the moment, as Haliburton has gotten his team all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, while Young has missed the playoffs for the second straight season. That still shouldn't let what Young has done over his career go unnoticed, but a lot of people can be prisoners of the moment.

For some years now, Young has continued to get snubbed from certain awards and All-Star teams, and this just feels like another moment where he's being downplayed.