The New York Mets are in a dogfight in the National League East. New York took the lead from the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week. Because of the pressure on the Mets, they want to be active at the Major League trade deadline. A player like Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan could be big. Unfortunately, it could cost Brandon Nimmo at the MLB trade deadline.

New York made one of the biggest moves in the league last offseason. After coming within two wins of the World Series in 2024, Mets general manager David Stearns decided to go all-in. New York welcomed back starting pitching this week and are finally whole. At this point, any upgrade they make at the MLB trade deadline would be small. However, every little bit helps.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniels and Jeff Passan, Kwan is the second-best player on the market. It is unlikely that Cleveland would want to move on from one of their best players. However, the Guardians face an uphill climb in the American League playoff picture. They have the talent to overcome the deficit, but it might not be the best decision in their long-term plans.

Despite their desire to contend for a playoff spot, Cleveland has multiple players generating interest before the MLB trade deadline. Emmanuel Clase and Hunter Gaddis are intriguing to contenders around the league. However, the Guardians' front office has not revealed how willing they are to wheel and deal. The next few days could have a big impact on their season.

Cleveland is at a fork in the road. If they want to contend, they need to start now. If not, here is a package the Mets could offer the Guardians for Kwan.

Mets receive: OF Steven Kwan

Guardians receive: OF Brandon Nimmo, SP Brandon Sproat

Why should the Mets trade for Kwan?

New York has already made their first deal of the 2025 MLB trade deadline. The Mets brought in Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles. Despite that helping their bullpen depth, New York wants to add more relievers. However, their relievers are not the only area where the team could improve. Their outfield is star-studded, but having another All-Star is a big boost.

Kwan is in the middle of a relatively quiet season for him. However, that doesn't mean that he hasn't been productive. Jose Ramirez gets a lot of the praise for the Guardians' success. Outside of him, though, Kwan is the team's best offensive threat. Teams around the league would love to bring him in and have him key a deep playoff run with his consistency at the plate.

This year's MLB trade deadline has featured a litany of deals from contending teams in the AL. That side of the bracket is wide open, even if the Detroit Tigers and Blue Jays have set themselves apart. However, the Guardians are at risk of falling out of the race. Teams like the Mets could try to convince Cleveland that they would be wasting time trying to compete in 2025.

If they can, Kwan slides in perfectly into left field. His contract is small enough that he is a worthy rental for the rest of the season. Stearns could even decide that he wants to keep his newest addition and give him the lucrative contract that he wants in free agency. If nothing else, adding Kwan ensures that the Phillies can't have him.

Why should the Guardians trade for Nimmo?

In all honesty, trading Kwan away for Nimmo is a downgrade. The Mets outfielder is having a bounce back season, but his production is not on the same level. Despite that, the veteran is a capable replacement that gives the Guardians a path to remain competitive while adding a top-tier pitching prospect to their rotation.

This trade would be more geared towards Cleveland's long-term plans. They are not a popular pick, but making the right moves at this year's MLB trade deadline could help close the gap between them and the Tigers. Detroit might not be willing to fork up the money it will take to keep their roster together. If that happens, no team stands to gain more than the Guardians.

While other stars in New York shine brighter than Nimmo, he had an All-Star case this season. The Mets outfielder was upset that he and his teammates did not get the nod to be in this year's Midsummer Classic. In his defense, his case was a good one. An outfielder batting .265 with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs is one of the best in the league.

In an era where players can be productive well into their 30s, Nimmo's prime is not over yet. Cleveland could replace Kwan's production rather easily at a much more manageable price. For smaller market teams, having multiple stars on massive deals is tough to pull off. Nimmo would not ask as much when his time comes, giving the Guardians more flexibility.

Sproat has not made his major league debut just yet, but he has been impressive in the minor leagues. When he is ready to join Cleveland's rotation, he could benefit from their “pitching factory” like so many that came before him. With him and Nimmo coming in, the Guardian's days of contention are not over. They just might be delayed until the 2026 season.