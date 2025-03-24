The Atlanta Hawks have been rolling as the season almost comes to an end, winning three straight and seven of their last nine games. The offense has looked different this season than it may have been in the past, and it's due to the number of options that the Hawks have to make plays during the game.

Trae Young has always been the focal point of the offense, but with the additions of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, and Terance Mann, Young has had the chance to play off the ball more and let them work. After their win against the Philadelphia 76ers, Young was asked about being able to let his teammates take control.

“I love that s—,” Young said after the game. “As long as we score, I’m happy. There’s definitely times in the game where I love being a distraction. I love when I’m out there on the floor where somebody is worried about me and my teammates can eat.

“As long as we score I don’t care. I know there are times in the game where I have to get the ball and be more aggressive, but there are times where I wish that I can be a distraction and just be out there. Not a distraction, but a decoy. It’s good whenever my teammates are aggressive and they make plays without me even touching the ball.”

For Young, this style of offense helps him conserve his energy throughout the game, and when it's time for him to turn it on in the clutch, he'll be ready to go.

Hawks sharing the ball more during stretch run

Getting chemistry with the new guys on the team took time, but it looks like things are clicking at the right time for the Hawks. LeVert has been one of the game-changers for the team with his ability to get a bucket off the bench, and Young appreciates what he does.

“He brings a lot of scoring ability, he brings a lot of attention,” Young said. “So when I’m off the ball and he has the ball in his hands, more times than not, the guy is face-guarding me now and not letting me go. Whenever he starts going, beating his defender, and getting to the lane, it forces the defense to help in other ways so I’m able to get the ball later in the clock, get downhill and shoot a floater, find somebody else late in the clock. That just helps us and adds another dimension to the team.”

Not only has LeVert been a big help, but Niang has been shooting the ball lights out over the past few games. Mann comes in off the bench as well and plays on both sides of the ball to give the team a lift, and with all three of them finally fitting in, the Hawks have a good chance to finish the season strong.

With the Hawks currently in the seventh seed, there's a chance they could climb up to six, but it's going to take some help from the Detroit Pistons. For now, they can only worry about what they do and hope that they can put themselves in the best position.