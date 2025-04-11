Zaccharie Risacher channeled Allen Iverson with his dominant scoring performance in the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

In 35 minutes of action, Risacher finished with 38 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He shot 15-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

His scoring marked a career high for the rookie forward. It also proved to be pivotal in the Hawks' 133-109 blowout win over the Nets.

It's also not very often for a rookie to score 35 or more points while making five or more 3-pointers in multiple games. The last time this happened was by Allen Iverson during his rookie campaign in 1996-97, per StatMuse.

Zaccharie Risacher now at a CAREER HIGH 38 points on the night 🔥pic.twitter.com/8bkdz1rcvC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 11, 2025

What's next for Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks

Zaccharie Risacher continues to show promise for the Hawks as the first overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. His display against the Nets is another example of what he can fully bring to the table with his skillset in the frontcourt.

Atlanta took a 69-45 lead after the first half and never looked back. Their offensive production flourished throughout the contest as Brooklyn did not have enough answers to counter their opponent's red-hot offense.

Aside from Risacher, five other players scored in double-digits for the Hawks. Trae Young had 24 points and 12 assists on 7-of-15 shooting overall. Onyeka Okongwu came next with 14 points and 15 rebounds, Terance Mann put up 14 points, while Georges Niang provided 11 points.

Atlanta improved to a 38-42 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Orlando Magic, as they are on pace to face them in the Play-In Tournament.

Following Thursday's win over the Nets, the Hawks will prepare for their next matchup. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on April 11 at 7 p.m. ET.