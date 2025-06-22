The Atlanta Hawks' season finished in underwhelming fashion. As general manager Onsi Saleh prepares for his second offseason in Atlanta, the team will start trying to improve their roster. According to rumors, the Hawks have made it clear that Trae Young is not going anywhere. He and Jalen Johnson formed an effective duo before the wing went down with injury. Saleh is on the hunt for players to complement them.

One of the biggest assets that Atlanta has this summer is a $25 million trade exception. According to Stein Line insider Jake Fischer, the Hawks are planning to use the exception they received in the Dejounte Murray trade to net them another star.

“Sources say Atlanta, meanwhile, is actively exploring ways to capitalize on a $25 million trade exception it still possesses as a vestige from last summer's Dejounte Murray trade to New Orleans,” Fischer said. “Hawks in play for some potential sign-and-trade scenarios once the offseason begins”

That is good news for an Atlanta fan base that has not seen their team make the playoffs since 2023. While the trade exception cannot be used to sign a free agent outright, the Hawks are still in good position.

Sign-and-trade candidates around the NBA include names like Naz Reid, Julius Randle, and Jonathan Kuminga. All three of those players would be upgrades for Atlanta. However, Saleh needs to pick the one that fits best alongside Young and Johnson.

Ironically, one of the Hawks' top offseason targets is still playing. Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is near the top of the Hawks' and other teams' list of potential additions. How he plays in Game 7 of the NBA Finals and the games result could have a big impact on his future.

In the meantime, Atlanta needs to make the most of the $25 million exception they got in exchange for Murray. They could try to bring in another guard that fits better than Murray did, but they are spoiled for options.

Saleh faces a big decision in his first summer as the Hawks' full-time general manager. The moves he makes this summer will go a long way in determining just how successful next season is.