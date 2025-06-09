Throughout these playoffs, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has become one of the prominent faces in the NBA. The Pacers have made a run all the way to the NBA Finals, tearing through the Eastern Conference on their way to a matchup against the Thunder.

Turner and the Pacers split the first two games of the finals in Oklahoma City, winning Game 1 of the series at the buzzer after a huge comeback before dropping Game 2 in a blowout on Sunday night.

After the series is over, no matter which way it goes, Turner has plenty to think about. He will be a free agent this summer, and many teams will be vying for his services. The Detroit Pistons are expected to be in the mix for Turner, and the Atlanta Hawks are likely to join them according to Grant Afseth of RG Media.

“The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are among the teams interested in Turner ahead of free agency, sources tell RG, as both teams look to bolster their frontcourts,” Afseth wrote.

It comes as no surprise that teams all over the league are closely monitoring Turner's situation. The 10-year veteran is a valuable piece on both ends and would add multiple dimensions to both the Hawks and the Pistons. His ability to protect the rim is something that both teams are lacking somewhat, and his proclivity to space the floor from the center position was foreign to both of those teams this season.

Of course, the Pacers will also be trying very hard to keep Turner around. The Texas product has seemingly been in trade rumors for the majority of his career, but the Pacers have continued to hold onto him and see him as a valuable piece to their core.

Turner talked after the Eastern Conference Finals about how much he loves being in Indiana and how much Indianapolis means to him, so it will certainly take one heck of an offer to pry him away in free agency. While the Pistons and Hawks will give it their best shot, the Pacers should still be viewed as the front runner to retain the veteran big man.