The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards pulled off the first major trade of the season with Trae Young finding a new home in the nation’s capitol. The Hawks took back Hawks took back CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert in the trade, and it’s raised questions as to what the team’s plans are moving forward.

Corey Kispert in particular has been a name mentioned as potentially being on the move again before the trade deadline, but the Hawks are planning on keeping the sharp-shooting wing, as per Matt Moore of Harwood Paroxysm. Several teams interested in a Kispert trade reportedly called the Hawks, only to be told that the team wants him on the roster for the rest of the season.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kispert has been a serviceable player for the Wizards this past couple of seasons. Since the Young trade, he’s only played in one game with the Hawks so far, finishing with two points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Earlier this season, Kispert appeared in 19 games for the Wizards, including two starts, at a little over 19 minutes per game. He was averaging 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 49.6 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kispert has been a dependable scorer at times, averaging double digits in scoring in three of the last four seasons. He’s also been a good 3-point shooter with a career mark of 38.2 percent. He shot a career-high 42.4 percent from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season.