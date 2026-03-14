With speculation growing that the Tennessee Titans could move on from Calvin Ridley after a poor 2025-26 campaign, it appears the organization and the veteran wide receiver have come to an agreement regarding his contract. It appears Ridley will remain in Tennessee for at least one more year.

Reports indicate that the two sides agreed to restructure the 31-year-old wideout's contract, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. This will keep Ridley on the roster for the 2026-27 season, where he will have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the wide receiver room. The move likely reduces Ridley's cap hit on the Titans' cap space.

“Source: The Titans and WR Calvin Ridley have agreed to a restructured contract to keep him in Tennessee for the 2026 season.”

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Last season was a brutal one for the seven-year veteran (did not play in 2022). Ridley only played in seven games. A hamstring injury forced him to miss several games. Then, in his first game back from the injury, Calvin Ridley suffered a broken fibula, which forced him out for the remainder of the campaign.

However, even when he was healthy, Ridley didn't quite play up to expectations. He had just 17 receptions off of 36 targets, totaling 303 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It was the first time in Ridley's career that he failed to record a single score. His 47.2% catch percentage was the lowest of his career as well.

The decision to restructure Calvin Ridley's contract means Tennessee may feel it would be too harsh to judge him based on last season's numbers. Especially considering he did surpass the 1,000-yard mark in the previous year with the club. Ridley will enter the third year of his four-year contract with the Titans next season.