The trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards is complete, and the respective players have made made it to their new teams. The Wizards and Trae Young have posted plenty of content throughout the day as the guard has started to settle into his new home, and the Hawks have recently shown CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert touch down in Atlanta.

CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert touch down in Atlanta after being traded from the Wizards to the Hawks in the Trae Young deal

“Just touched down in Atlanta, excited to be here and happy to meet the fans,” McCollum said in the video.

“We're ready to play and win some ball games for you guys, Kispert said.

Both players should be important to the Hawks' rotation for the rest of the season, as they bring much-needed shooting and a veteran presense. For McCollum, regardless on if he starts or comes off the bench, he's a player that has always been able to get to a shot that he likes at any level, especially in the pull up game. He's also a veteran in the league, and with the Hawks being one of the youngest teams, he could bring some insight and knowledge to them.

As for Kispert, he's still a young player, which fits the Hawks timeline, and is a 40% shooter from the three-point line this season. He also has not been afraid of putting the ball on the floor, which is another element he has in his game.

The Hawks are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are just a few games out of climbing up in the standings. It's going to take a lot of winning, but they have the talent on the team to do so, and they've showed it throughout the season.

They could also make some more deals before the deadline to improve their team, as there have been rumors they had interest in Anthony Davis. With his recent injury, it's hard to see them still trying to acquire him, so they may have to pivot elsewhere.