After the Atlanta Hawks missed the playoffs for the second straight season, they decided to fire general manager Landry Fields and promote Onsi Saleh. The Hawks now have some more decisions to make during the offseason, and they could be looking for a top executive to help the franchise, according to The Stein Line.

“The Hawks are looking to pair their eventual hire with the recently promoted Onsi Saleh,” The Stein Line wrote. “The Hawks have already elevated the well-regarded cap strategist to GM after hiring him away from the Warriors, who had hired Saleh away from the Spurs. Saleh has also worked closely with scouting and pro personnel departments in his past roles.”

The Hawks have a few names that they are already considering, one of which includes Bob Myers.

“Myers' name has been mentioned as a potential target in Atlanta, too, and he has already worked closely with Saleh when both were with the Warriors … though it is hard in the extreme to picture the former Golden State shot-caller moving that far away from the West Coast,” the Stein Line wrote.

Elton Brand was another name that was thrown out in possible candidates for the exec role, as he used to play for the team and is in the front office for the Philadelphia 76ers. Brand also has Duke ties to head coach Quin Snyder and minority owner Grant Hill.

The Hawks are looking to improve from this season and have the necessary tools to be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference, but it's going to take some moves to get there. With Jalen Johnson returning from injury, Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels having another year under their belts, and Onyeka Okongwu blossoming as a starting center, the Hawks have a solid foundation.

If Trae Young continues to buy in with what the Hawks are building, the future should be bright.