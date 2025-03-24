Zaccharie Risacher has been playing some good basketball down the stretch of the season, and his development has been on full display. One thing that has popped out when watching Risacher is his play in the third quarter, where he's heated up several times and helped the Hawks win games in the end.

That's what happened in their recent win against the Philadelphia 76ers, as Risacher scored 16 points in the third quarter, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. After the game, Risacher shared with ClutchPoints what has led to his success, specifically coming out of halftime.

“I’m not sure if it’s about the third quarter, I just play free everytime in step on the court and try to do my best,” Risacher said. “I feel like a player who can play really well as soon as he gets his rhythm. I just try to play the right way, try to compete every time, try to play hard. This season, I’ve played some great basketball in the third quarter, but I don’t think about it. I just hoop, that’s it.”

Risacher has steadily improved throughout the season on his 3-point shot, and he's credited the continuous work he's put in to get to this point.

“I’ve been working on my shooting for a long time,” Risacher said. “I just keep being consistent, even when I have great games, even when I have bad games, I just keep working. There’s no perfect answer, I do what I gotta do to make sure that I’m getting more comfortable and getting more consistent with my 3-point shot. The way to achieve it is being consistent the whole year.”

Zaccharie Risacher hard work is paying off for Hawks

The Hawks have found many ways to make Risacher successful this season, but it hasn't been forced. His IQ and skills have allowed him to be in the right place at the right time, and as the season has progressed, he's gotten more comfortable.

“I don’t think our team has a grand plan to make Zacch successful,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Zacch is just playing good basketball. I think the way Trae is willing to pass the ball ahead fits in Zacch’s ability to run. What Zacch has done is he’s started to space more in the halfcourt, and at 6’10 he’s open from three.”

Risacher seems like the type of player that doesn't get too high or too low, and he trusts the work that he puts in every day to be where he is now, which could possibly win him the Rookie of the Year award.

“I’ve been working the whole year and my whole life,” Risacher said. “I just keep the consistency every day, and I trust the work I put in. I’m just glad I’m able to showcase what I can do. I’m glad I’m able to help my team win games, and that’s what is most important to me.”

With only a few games left in the regular season, it will be a sight to see Risacher finish the year strong, and hopefully, his strong play can help the Hawks get into the playoffs.