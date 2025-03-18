The Atlanta Hawks (32-36) are set to conclude their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (17-50) on Tuesday night. Ahead of their 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off, the Hawks have listed star guard Trae Young as probable with right Achilles tendinitis on their extensive injury report.

Young last played in Atlanta’s 122-114 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, where he recorded a team-high 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, and two steals. He shot nine-for-18 from the field and seven-for-8 from the free throw line.

On the season, the 26-year-old is averaging 24 points, a career-high and league-leading 11.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40.3% from the field in 63 contests. Over his last 15 games, Young has increased his production, averaging 26.2 points, 11.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Hawks navigate injuries with Trae Young listed, Caris LeVert ruled out

In addition to Young’s probable status, the Hawks have ruled out Caris LeVert due to right knee soreness. LeVert joins a long list of absences, including Clint Capela (family reasons), Larry Nance Jr. (right medial femoral condyle fracture), Jalen Johnson (left shoulder surgery), and Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder surgery). Capela has missed the past three games, Nance has been sidelined for 15 straight contests, while Johnson and Bufkin have been out for 25 and 44 games, respectively.

LeVert last played in Atlanta’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 30-year-old has averaged 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range in 14 games.

Hornets manage injuries with LaMelo Ball listed, Miles Bridges ruled out

The Hornets also have an extensive injury report, with star guard LaMelo Ball listed as probable due to right wrist soreness.

Ball played in Charlotte’s 123-88 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, finishing with 16 points, five assists, and two rebounds while struggling with his shot, going 5-for-18 from the field.

On the season, the 23-year-old is averaging a career-high 25.4 points, 7.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.2% from the field in 44 appearances.

Charlotte has also listed Marcus Garrett as probable with low back soreness, while Miles Bridges has been ruled out for rest. Bridges last played in Sunday’s loss to the Clippers, posting seven points, four rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 3-for-10 from the field.

Bridges joins several Hornets players already sidelined, including Tre Mann (disc herniation), Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair), Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), and Grant Williams (right ACL repair).

Both teams enter Tuesday’s contest dealing with multiple absences, with the Hawks looking to bounce back after dropping their last game and the Hornets aiming to regain momentum following their loss to the Clippers.