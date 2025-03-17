The Los Angeles Clippers returned home from a successful three-game road trip to face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. It was also the home debut for forward Ben Simmons.

The game also marked the return of Norman Powell from a two week absence due to a hamstring strain.

Ben Simmons reacts to home debut vs. Hornets

James Harden started the night by scoring 15 points in the first quarter, igniting the Clippers to an 11-point lead. He finished the night as the game's leading scorer with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 32 minutes of play.

The Clippers defeated the Hornets, 123-88. Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points with six rebounds and five assists while Ivica Zubac nearly recorded his first career triple-double with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in 28 minutes of play.

Ben Simmons was quiet in his home debut, finishing with just two rebounds, three assists, and one block.

“It was unique,” Simmons said after his first home game 34 days after signing with the Clippers. “The arena's amazing, fans were great. I'm looking forward to coming back in a couple days when we play the Cavs.”

Simmons played just eight minutes given the Clippers were up 30 points in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but it was just his second game back after missing the last seven games with left knee inflammation. In his first game back against the Hawks on Friday night, Simmons recorded two points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals, and was a +10 in 18 minutes of play.

“I'm trying to get going a little bit,” Simmons said of his second game back. “It was good. For that second unit, we've just got to play with pace and that's been my focus coming in with that group. Play with pace, get everybody moving, pushing the ball, and getting stops.”

Ben Simmons has primarily been the Clippers' backup point guard on the offensive end while acting as the center defensively. It's made for unique lineups and some ugly basketball at times, but it's something that the forward says is an adjustment period.

“Tonight felt a little different, being more in that five role and creating for my guys. But it felt fine, I just have to get more reps on the floor.”

The biggest issue the Clippers have had so far is the lack of availability for number of their key players. Of the team's 14 games after the All-Star break, Derrick Jones Jr. has missed three, Kawhi Leonard has missed four, Ben Simmons has missed eight, and Norman Powell has missed 12.

The Clippers have had their full rotation healthy for exactly zero games since the All-Star break, making it tough to build chemistry and test the lineups head coach Tyronn Lue will want to use in the playoffs.

Despite not being whole yet, Ben Simmons sees Leonard and Harden as two incredibly unique pieces that he's trying to perfect playing with.

“They're weapons,” Simmons said. “They're certain weapons that not every team has. It's just playing with them, figuring out where to be, and just reading how they play. The more I watch film, the more I'm out there getting more reps, the easier it'll be.

“It's [watching film] and just experience with it. Making mistakes and figuring it out.”

Simmons, Leonard, and Harden have shared the floor for just three total possessions in two minutes.

Starting off the homestand with a win was crucial given the level of opponents coming into town this week. The Cleveland Cavaliers (56-11) come into the Intuit Dome on Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies (43-25) on Friday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder (56-12) on Sunday night.