The Atlanta Hawks (29-34) are set to host the Indiana Pacers (35-26) on Saturday night in their second matchup of the week. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena.

Hawks star guard Trae Young has been listed as probable with right Achilles tendinitis. His final availability will likely be determined closer to game time. Young played in the Hawks’ 124-118 victory over the Pacers on Thursday, contributing 22 points, a game-high 16 assists, and three rebounds while committing only one turnover.

On the season, Young is averaging 23.6 points, a career-high 11.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 59 contests. Over his last 10 games, he has increased his production to 24.2 points, 12.4 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Hawks injury report

In addition to Trae Young’s probable status, the Hawks have listed Caris LeVert and Terrance Mann as questionable. LeVert is managing left knee inflammation, while Mann is dealing with a right quad contusion.

Both players were active in Thursday’s win over the Pacers. LeVert played 27 minutes off the bench, recording eight points, four assists, two rebounds, and one block. Mann registered 22 minutes, finishing with 12 points and one rebound while leading the bench in plus/minus at +12.

Pacers injury report

Indiana is also navigating injury concerns, with star guard Tyrese Haliburton listed as questionable due to a left hip flexor strain. Haliburton was absent in Thursday’s contest and last played in the Pacers’ 115-102 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. In that game, he tallied 28 points, 15 assists, three rebounds, and a steal.

For the season, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39% from three over 59 contests.

The Pacers have also listed Benedict Mathurin as questionable with a left wrist sprain and Andrew Nembhard as probable with a sore left hip. Mathurin has missed the team’s last four games, while Nembhard contributed 15 points, 10 assists, and one rebound in Thursday’s loss.

Both teams will finalize their lineups closer to tip-off as they prepare for a crucial matchup in the Eastern Conference standings.