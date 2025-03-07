The legend of Trae Young continued to grow Thursday for the Atlanta Hawks. The veteran sharpshooter has now crossed Steve Nash territory following his big night against the Indiana Pacers.

Young produced a brand-new 20-point, 15+ assist evening at State Farm Arena. The Hawks star is now tied with the NBA legend for 10th most games in the 20+ point, 15+ assists category, per StatMamba.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns star Nash made his mark in the league as a shooter and distributor. The eight-time NBA All-Star averaged 14.3 points per game in his illustrious career. He also delivered 9.4 assists per game.

Young has become very much like the past league MVP Nash. The point guard, however, has put together more astonishing career numbers in his first four seasons in the league. Young currently averages 25.3 points per game while dishing 9.8 assists.

Trae Young goes off in Hawks-Pacers contest

Young ended his evening dropping 22 points on Indiana. He hit 16 total assists and accomplished the double-double in 36 total minutes — leading the 124-118 victory at home.

The 6-foot-1 veteran found Mouhamed Gueye for his first assist on the night at the 11:51 mark. Gueye proceeded to nail a five-foot two-point basket.

Young then earned his first points off a driving floating jump shot. That 10-foot attempt gave Atlanta its first lead of the night at 4-2.

Atlanta watched Young get involved on the shooting and passing end for its first 11 points. He then banked a 20-foot step back jump shot to close out the first quarter with Indiana up 31-21.

Young got his team to erase an early 12-point deficit. Atlanta really took control in the fourth — outscoring Indiana 38-24 in the final period. Young created seven assists for his teammates in the fourth. He scored all four of his points on free throws.

The Hawks and Young have struggled in 2024-25. Young's biggest hope is his team clicks at the right time — sharing that remaining hope on Tuesday. He's also watched the defensive development of Dyson Daniels, with Young endorsing a Defensive Player of the Year nod for his teammate. Now they earn a crucial victory over Indiana.

Atlanta improved to 29-34 overall. The Hawks currently hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.