The Indiana Pacers will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at State Farm Arena. Tyrese Haliburton is questionable on the team's injury report due to a left hip flexor strain.

Here's everything we know about Haliburton's injury and playing status vs. the Hawks.g

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Hawks

Haliburton has been among the NBA's most durable stars this season, appearing in 59 of 60 games. However, he popped up on the Pacers' injury report with a hip ailment following Tuesday's 115-102 win over the Houston Rockets. The star guard played 36 minutes during the victory, posting a game-high 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting with 15 assists and two turnovers.

A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort in his hip flexor, although he'll have a chance to suit up against the Hawks.

Following a 9-14 start, the Pacers have been among the NBA's top teams over the last three months. They've posted a 26-11 record during that span, ranking sixth in offense, 11th in defense and sixth in net rating (5.0).

Haliburton has led the way alongside star forward Pascal Siakam. The Pacers guard has averaged 19.8 points on 52/46/88 shooting splits with 9.3 assists and 1.6 turnovers per game since the start of the new year. He's the NBA's only player averaging 19-plus points and nine-plus assists on over 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three during that span.

The Pacers are battling to secure home court in a first round playoff series. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings at 35-25, a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for fourth.

Meanwhile, Atlanta lost 15 of its last 21 games after losing Jalen Johnson for the season and shaking up its roster at the trade deadline. The Hawks are battling to join the top half of the Eastern Conference play-in picture. They sit ninth at 28-34, a half-game behind the Orlando Magic for eighth and 1.5 behind the Miami Heat for seventh.

Pacers injury report

RayJ Dennis: Doubtful – G League – Two-Way

Enrique Freeman: Doubtful – G League – Two-Way

Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable – Left Hip Flexor; Strain

Isaiah Jackson: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Torn

Quenton Jackson: Doubtful – G League – Two-Way

Bennedict Mathurin: Questionable – Left Wrist; Sprain

Hawks injury report

Kobe Bufkin: Out – Right Shoulder; Surgery

Jalen Johnson: Out – Left Shoulder; Surgery

Vit Krejci: Out – Lumbar; Fracture

Larry Nance Jr.: Out – Right Medial Femoral Condyle; Fracture

Daeqwon Plowden: Out – G League – Two-Way

Jacob Toppin: Out – G League – Two-Way

Trae Young: Probable – Right Achilles; Tendinitis