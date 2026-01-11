The Atlanta Hawks have seemed to be active in the trade market this season, especially after making the deal to send Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. Outside of that trade, the Hawks have been linked to Anthony Davis for the past few weeks, as they look to make an upgrade to their frontcourt.

With the latest injury to Davis, it looks like the Hawks will have to pivot elsewhere if they were actually interested, and they seem to have their eye on another big man from the Mavericks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Something to add to that discussion: The Hawks, league sources say, have been insistent that they were never willing to add former No. 1 overall Zaccharie Risacher to the expiring contracts of Kristaps Porziņģis and Luke Kennard in an offer for Davis, but I have heard a rival executive or two posit that the teams do have the option of pivoting to a potential Daniel Gafford swap that takes Risacher out of the haggling completely if they wish. Atlanta is said to have some interest in the Dallas big man alongside Indiana and Boston (which had widely explored the trade market for Anfernee Simons),” Stein wrote.

It's been highly noted that the Mavericks have wanted Risacher in a deal if they were to move on from Davis, but they have been reluctant on trading the former No. 1 overall pick.

Going after Gafford shouldn't cost the Hawks that much, and they'll be getting back a huge contributor at the center position. It will probably take the expriring contracts of some of the players on the team to get the deal done, but the Hawks look to be open to moving them to improve their roster.

Even with moving their franchise player in Young, the Hawks still want to stay competitive as the season continues.