NBA front offices have just about one week left to devise their final plans and team draft boards before the 2025 NBA Draft on June 25. In what many around the league are preparing to be one of the most volatile and unpredictable drafts in recent years, all 30 organizations are in the final stages of pre-draft workouts and evaluations.

As a result, there is no better time to review the latest updates and intel in ClutchPoints' 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0.

The final withdrawal deadline passed on June 15, and the back end of this year's draft continued to see second-round talent flea. International prospects like Neoklis Avdalas (Greece), Michael Ruzic (Croatia), Mouhamed Faye (Senegal), and Ben Henshall (Australia) all decided to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft and improve their skills to hopefully become first-round prospects in 2026.

All four players were projected second-round picks in our recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0.

With the draft right around the corner, there is still so much uncertainty that exists outside of Cooper Flagg going first to the Dallas Mavericks. Dylan Harper is likely to follow him up as the second pick, but will the San Antonio Spurs be his destination? There are then countless debates about other top-10 projected talents, starting with a big debate team are having between Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe.

Be sure to check out ClutchPoints' latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: CLICK HERE

The 76ers' Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe debate

There has been a lot of noise at the top of the draft board. While Flagg and Harper are the presumable top picks ahead of next week's draft, where Bailey and Edgecombe end up is a matter of opinion across the league.

On one hand, Bailey has always been viewed as an elite athlete with the length and athleticism on the wing to become a two-way stud. That is why he began as the second-rated prospect on my 2025 NBA Draft Big Board, and why he will continue to hold that spot. As good as Harper is, I truly believe Bailey's upside and confidence as a scorer make him the next-best draft prospect behind Flagg.

If I am the only one to die on this hill, so be it.

Edgecombe, on the other hand, is probably more NBA-ready than Bailey. There is certainly an argument to be had for Edgecombe being the third-best prospect in this draft class because of his athleticism as a downhill attacker on offense who hunts his own shot at the rim. His two-way play can be an immediate contributing factor for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers, who ultimately jumped into the No. 3 spot in this year's draft.

However, a lot of uncertainty continues to surround the 76ers and what they will ultimately do.

Since receiving the third pick via the NBA Draft Lottery, Philadelphia has fielded countless calls from teams looking to move up in this year's draft, league sources told ClutchPoints. One of the teams who spoke at length with the 76ers was the New Orleans Pelicans.

When asking around the league about New Orleans' draft plans, the consensus is that the Pelicans are only looking to move up and won't leverage their seventh pick for future assets.

The Sixers are keeping all of their options open, as they too have explored ways to move up in the draft. Although the San Antonio Spurs haven't expressed any real signs of moving their second pick, the 76ers have contacted the Spurs about the possibility of a trade involving the second and third picks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Of course, this has drawn mixed reviews due to the way Daryl Morey operates around the draft. Morey and the 76ers are always in the mix to make significant moves in the offseason, including around the time of and during the NBA Draft. Their level of interest in actually trading up for Harper is unknown, but there are some organizations believing that Morey is looking to create more attention and value for the third pick with teams wanting to trade up.

Bailey, Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel are the four players most discussed in league circles as targets for the 76ers in this year's draft, sources said. Although there was talk of Khaman Maluach being a potential target for Philadelphia, that rumor has since led to a dead end. In recent days, rumors of Edgecombe being ahead of Bailey on the Sixers' draft board formed, especially after a private workout.

This too has led to rampant speculation about Morey's approach to the NBA Draft and creating the most value possible for his team's draft position. With just over one week until the 2025 NBA Draft, Bailey still seems to be the player who would make the most sense as a long-term fit next to Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey. Then again, Edgecombe is right there with Bailey right now for being the third pick.

Bailey and Edgecombe are truly 50-50 at this very moment to be the third pick.

NBA Draft stocks fluctuating in lottery

Despite the battle brewing to be the third pick in this year's draft, neither Bailey nor Edgecombe are expected to fall past the Utah Jazz with the fifth pick, sources said. After striking out in the lottery and being shut out from the top four, Utah is in a position where it can wait and see which top-tier prospect falls.

If both Bailey and Edgecombe are available in this spot, something crazy happened with the Sixers' and Charlotte Hornets' picks.

Then there is Tre Johnson, who is one of the best all-around offensive talents in this draft class. Many around the league aren't anticipating Johnson falling past the Washington Wizards with the sixth pick. But the biggest questions surrounding the top 10 in this year's draft revolve around Knueppel and Maluach, two of Flagg's teammates at Duke who have registered interest from a variety of teams.

Both players possess serious talent and upside, which could ultimately result in a player like Johnson or Jeremiah Fears being available when the Brooklyn Nets are on the clock with the eighth overall pick. So much uncertainty surrounds the first seven picks of this year's NBA Draft, which is why draft boards are all over the place at the moment.

The 10th pick in this year's NBA Draft continues to be the target of multiple teams attempting to trade up, sources said. Rafael Stone and the Houston Rockets have been receptive to all offers coming their way, as they continue to be involved in Kevin Durant trade talks leading up to the draft. If the Phoenix Suns were to trade Durant to Houston, they would do so to retain this 10th pick, sources said.

There is also momentum building for Derik Queen, one of the best frontcourt prospects in this draft, to be selected in the 10-14 range. Queen has been linked the most to the Chicago Bulls with the 12th pick, yet league sources indicate that the Bulls are still evaluating a few other names in this spot to provide more athleticism and length to their roster.

Egor Demin, Carter Bryant, and Asa Newell are three players who have also come up in conversations about the Bulls.

Multiple sources have also relayed intel about Chicago exploring the possibility of moving up in this year's draft should Bailey be passed on by the 76ers, or another team that trades up, with the third pick.

How the Bulls could possibly move up from the 12th pick to have a chance at selecting Bailey would be the ultimate question should the Rutgers star fall in the top five.

None of the three rebuilding teams behind the 76ers' pick (Charlotte, Utah, and Washington) would hold much interest in anything Chicago has to offer except draft compensation in future years. It is tough to see a Bailey-Bulls scenario playing out in this year's draft.

Teams are also keeping a close eye on the Atlanta Hawks with the 13th and 22nd picks in this year's draft.

While some have suggested Atlanta should leverage these selections and try to move into the top 10, the Hawks appear to be comfortable adding two more young talents to build the future of their roster. Despite changes in their front office, the Hawks have not held serious Trae Young trade discussions, sources said.

Other quick information regarding certain draftees with rising stocks entering the 2025 NBA Draft:

Jeremiah Fears is unlikely to fall past the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 8 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans, sources said, are one of a few teams interested in Fears.

Multiple lottery teams have expressed interest in Cedric Coward. Keep an eye on the Oklahoma City Thunder being a destination for Coward, should they actually use this pick on a non-international prospect.

There continues to be a high belief that Carter Bryant (Arizona) will be one of the first 14 players to hear his name called by Adam Silver on draft night.

Joan Beringer from France has quietly been rising on draft boards across the league over the last two weeks, sources said. His ceiling is now viewed as a late-lottery talent, as the French big man has some fans who are valuing him higher than Queen as the second-best center in this draft class behind Maluach.

Teams eyeing NBA Draft trades for Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel

Along with Knueppel being linked the 76ers, there are some other teams connected to the Duke wing. The Hornets and Nets are teams with top-10 picks who also hold interest in Knueppel, sources said. As of this moment, it would be a surprise if Knueppel fell to the 10th pick.

There have also been discussions among league personnel about teams looking to enter the top 10 for him. Teams are always seeking versatile scoring wings who are comfortable playing off the ball and can help fill gaps on both sides of the court. Knueppel is a better defender than many give him credit for, which is why teams outside the lottery have been exploring the possibility of moving up with the idea of drafting him in mind.

The Spurs own the 14th pick in this year's draft, and it would make a lot of sense for them to want a player like Knueppel as a wing who can spread the court on offense alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. San Antonio, like Houston with the 10th pick, has been exploring all avenues of what to do with its second lottery pick. Could Knueppel be someone the Spurs look to move up for after taking Harper?

Another key name generating a lot of interest leading up to the draft is Johnson. As already mentioned, Johnson is one of the best pure bucket-getters in this year's draft, and his long-term outlook is one of the safest since teams know what they are getting with him as a scorer.

The Jazz hold strong interest in Johnson, sources said. However, there are several prospects Utah would be thrilled to see fall, with Bailey and Edgecombe being at the top of the list. It is possible Johnson could fall to the Wizards with the sixth pick, which will create options for Will Dawkins and his front office to continue their rebuild.

Desmond Bane was just traded by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in a deal many around the league didn't anticipate. Many knew changes were coming in Memphis, but Bane's name had come up multiple times before and the Grizzlies had not shown a lot of interest in moving the 26-year-old.

When the Orlando Magic made a significant push for Bane in recent days, offering a package revolving around a slew of draft assets, the Grizzlies surprised many, including Bane, who sources said was not informed of an imminent deal. Bane is now the newest member of the Magic, and Memphis added four new first-round picks, including the 16th pick in this year's draft, as well as a future swap.

Why is all of this important? Well, two notable league sources who spoke with ClutchPoints, including one in-person at the NBA Finals, mentioned the Grizzlies as being active in trade talks (ultimately leading to the Bane trade), and doing extensive scouting work on lottery-projected players in this year's draft.

Now that the Grizzlies own the 16th pick, could Zach Kleiman continue to stay aggressive and look to move up into the top 10 with the idea of replacing Bane with a young scorer like Johnson? Memphis could easily leverage some of the future draft capital it received from Orlando to try and make an aggressive for Johnson by moving up the draft board.

While unlikely to happen, expect Kleiman to remain aggressive after acquiring the 16th pick from Orlando.

FULL 2025 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

1. Cooper Flagg – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 19.2 PTS, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 AST, 48.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 221 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

There isn't any doubt about Cooper Flagg being the first pick in this year's draft, as he checks off all the boxes to become an All-Star talent. Between his all-around play on offense and underrated defensive tendencies, Flagg will slide in next to Anthony Davis as the second-best option on the Dallas Mavericks until Kyrie Irving returns from injury. Flagg will likely be responsible for helping initiate the Mavs' offense next season, which would take a lot of pressure off Davis.

2. Ace Bailey – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 30 games, 17.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

When it comes to hunting his own shots and being able to play free, Bailey projects to have one of the highest upsides in this draft class. Then again, there are risks associated with taking a player like this, especially in a system where he won't always be given the green light to score next to established stars. Teams inside the top five continue to evaluate the yin and the yang when it comes to the idea of drafting Bailey, which is why he is not a sure-thing top-three pick right now. The 2025 NBA Draft truly starts once Bailey is selected, which would be as high as the third pick.

3. Dylan Harper – Rutgers – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 29 games, 19.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 48.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.5″

Despite some conflicting rumors, Harper isn't falling past the second pick. The question at large is whether or not he is drafted by the Spurs. San Antonio continues to field calls for the second-overall pick, and they will do so leading up to the week of the NBA Draft. In conversations with league personnel, it does seem like the Spurs have some initial ideas on how to utilize Harper alongside Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox in their long-term plans. Harper is the best playmaking guard in this draft class and provides immediate upside as a lead guard for any franchise he ends up with.

4. VJ Edgecombe – Baylor – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 34.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

Can Edgecombe knock down perimeter shots with consistency? If he did so during his private workout with the 76ers, then it's not hard to imagine he will be their selection with the third pick in this year's NBA Draft over Bailey. In time, Edgecombe's ball-handling skills will come around, and he can become a lead playmaker for his team at the shooting guard position. The Baylor guard has a very high ceiling and a fairly safe floor, which is why he is deemed more of a win-now prospect compared to Bailey. Many around the league have linked Edgecombe to the Hornets with the fourth pick, assuming he doesn't go third.

5. Khaman Maluach – Duke – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 8.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 BLK, 71.2 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.75″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6.75″

Khaman Maluach is the best big man in this class due to his length and long-term upside as an offensive weapon. Although he shot just 25 percent from deep at Duke, Maluach displayed a strong-looking jumper at the NBA Draft Combine in May, and his skills have continued to sharper throughout the pre-draft process, sources said. It is hard to imagine Maluach falling past the Toronto Raptors with the ninth pick, assuming he is still on the board. Teams with picks in the 4-10 range of this year's draft have been putting more of an emphasis on scorers and wings, which is why Maluach could fall to the Nets or Raptors with the eighth or ninth picks, respectively.

6. Tre Johnson – Texas – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 19.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 42.7 FG%, 39.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

If Johnson ends up on a team that already has a lead playmaker in their backcourt, he could wind up being one of the most impactful rookies. Between his length and shooting skills on the wing, Johnson projects to be an immediate offensive weapon wherever he ends up. He enters the 2025 NBA Draft as the greatest wild card ranked inside the top 10, as where Johnson goes will dictate what happens with players like Maluach, Knueppel, and Fears.

7. Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 58 games, 10.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 STL, 52.1 FG%, 27.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

Noa Essengue is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft class whose range continues to fluctuate. While multiple teams inside the top 10 have interest in Essengue, there are also teams outside the lottery entirely who view him as a long-term work in progress who shouldn't be a lottery pick. Inside the top 10, the Nets have been deemed Essengue's biggest fans, sources said. Whether or not they would take him with the eighth pick is dependent on which players fall outside the top five. The French big man is certainly in play for Brooklyn high in the draft.

8. Kon Knueppel – Duke – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 14.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 47.9 FG%, 40.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 219 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.25″

For some reason, people are labeling Knueppel as a catch-and-shoot guy. While this is true, there is so much more to the Duke product's game, as some scouts have compared him to Austin Reaves since he is a confident ball handler who also impacts the game on defense. He is one of the better shooters in the draft, and Knueppel's athleticism has been overlooked. Next to Johnson, Knueppel is one of the more NBA-ready players who can make an impact for several teams right away. It would be a surprise if he was on the board for the Rockets with the 10th pick.

9. Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma – Freshman [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 34 games, 17.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 43.4 FG%, 28.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.5″, Weight: 180 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

The Wizards, Nets, and Pelicans all have serious interest in Fears, sources said. The 18-year-old point guard from Oklahoma is being viewed as a potential star in the making due to his natural scoring instincts, especially in pick-and-roll sets. If Fears can develop a consistent jumper from 3-point range, he will establish himself as a franchise point guard. The only real concern surrounding Fears, compared to the rest of the NBA Draft, is his size. Other guards, like Egor Demin, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Nolan Traore, have the size and defensive versatility that Fears doesn't.

10. Carter Bryant – Arizona – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

At this point, it's hard to see Carter Bryant not being a lottery pick. Teams continue to value athletic, lengthy wings who have what it takes to make an impact on both ends of the floor. That is what Bryant brings to the table entering the NBA Draft, as his near 7-foot wingspan gives him a very high ceiling that can be compared to OG Anunoby when he left Indiana for the NBA. Bryant is a strong shooter as well, which is why he should be able to contribute to any team right away as he polishes his defensive play.

11. Egor Demin – BYU – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 10.6 PTS, 5.5 AST, 3.9 REB, 41.2 FG%, 27.3 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

There is a chance Egor Demin could fall out of the lottery despite many teams viewing him as one of the premier guards in this class. If Demin falls in the 15-17 range, multiple teams will express interest in moving up to get him, sources said. The Nets are fans of Demin, as are the Blazers and Bulls. While there are some concerns about his scoring tendencies, specifically from the perimeter, Demin's length and vision as a passer are what have caught many teams' attention during the pre-draft process. His ability to play on or off the ball and fill multiple positions is why he is viewed as a lottery pick.

12. Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

Kasparas Jakucionis has received mixed reviews from scouts throughout the pre-draft process. Some don't view him as impactful of a combo guard as Demin could be, and his scoring abilities have been highly questionable at times. There are those who view Jakucionis as the best-facilitating guard in this class. It is hard to project where Jakucionis could end up in this year's draft, especially if he doesn't go to the Rockets with the 10th pick, a spot many have seemed to lock him in at. As has been the theme with many guards in the draft, Jakucionis is on the Nets' radar, sources said.

13. Derik Queen – Maryland – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 16.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 52.6 FG%, 20.0 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 248 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.5″

Another interesting name whose draft stock is all over the place is Derik Queen. While some view him as a sure-thing top-10 pick in this draft, some teams expect Queen to be on the board when the Hawks and Spurs are picking with the 13th and 14th selections, sources said. Queen is one of the better interior scorers in this draft class, and he has a variety of moves in the low post that make him an intriguing option for many teams to want to add to their frontcourt. If he is still available late in the lottery, the Wizards are a team that will hold significant interest in trading up to acquire him, sources said. Washington owns the 18th pick and has several tradeable players like Marcus Smart and Corey Kispert that could be of value to teams in the back half of the lottery.

14. Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB) [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 44 games, 12.3 PTS, 4.7 AST, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nolan Traore is one of several French prospects who will go in the first round of this year's draft. Speed and craftiness with the ball are two things that stick out about Traore's ability to lead an offense, especially when it comes to attacking angles in isolation situations. In doing so, he opens up plenty of space for easy-looking jumpers in the mid-range area. Traore was once viewed as a top-10 prospect in this class, but he could go anywhere from late lottery to the 20s. There is a lot to like about his size and natural playmaking abilities as a guard on or off the ball.

15. Cedric Coward – Washington State – Senior [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 6 games, 17.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 BLK, 55.7 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Plenty of lottery teams have expressed interest in Cedric Coward, sources said. He has drawn interest as high as the Pelicans with the seventh pick, as well as Houston. While he did not play much this season due to a shoulder injury, teams have been enamored with Coward's fitness, athleticism, and high IQ throughout the pre-draft process. There are not many limitations to his game, and Coward is viewed as a wing who can contribute to a playoff team right away, much like how Jaylen Wells impacted the Grizzlies this past season. The Spurs and Thunder are two teams worth mentioning as potential destinations for Coward.

16. Asa Newell – Georgia – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 BLK, 54.3 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 224 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

Asa Newell is a very intriguing prospect because he can fit many different positions based on what his team is asking of him. Standing 6-foot-9 with a 6-11 wingspan, Newell can guard multiple positions on defense and punish smaller defenders in the paint. Newell did recently receive a green room invitation for this year's draft, which definitely means something given that he had one of the widest ranges out of any top-20 prospect. There have been some rumors around the league that the Portland Trail Blazers and Bulls are two lottery teams who hold interest in Newell.

17. Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA) [+5]

2024-25 Stats: 64 games, 5.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 BLK, 64.4 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 236 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3″

Joan Beringer has a lot of fans due to his upside as a lengthy 18-year-old with an insanely high motor. Any team drafting Beringer will do so knowing that he won't be ready to contribute right away and will need a lot of time developing behind the scenes. The Hawks, Spurs, Bulls, and Wizards will be seeking frontcourt help via the NBA Draft, so could Beringer make sense for any of them? The Frenchman could realistically go anywhere from the backend of the lottery to the end of the first round.

18. Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina – Sophomore [-4]

2024-25 Stats: 32 games, 16.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 58.6 FG%, 26.5 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'6.5″, Weight: 239 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

Collin Murray-Boyles has seen his draft stock slip recently due to some concerns surrounding his ability to score outside of the paint on the wing, sources said. However, there is no denying Murray-Boyles' defensive skills and ability to guard multiple positions as an athletic forward. The Rockets with the 10th pick are one of the teams in the lottery that have expressed interest in Murray-Boyles, although many anticipate him falling out of the lottery.

19. Jase Richardson – Michigan State – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 49.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 178 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Jase Richardson has drawn mixed reviews leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft due to his size and ability to score off the dribble at the next level against lengthy defenders. Any team who drafts Richardson will do so knowing that he can contribute as a shooter right away. Richardson is in the second tier of guards behind Fears, Demin, Jakucionis, and Traore in this draft class.

20. Thomas Sorber – Georgetown – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 33 games, 14.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.0 BLK, 53.2 FG%, 16.2 3P%

Position: C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 263 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

Thomas Sorber's 7'6″ wingspan stands out, especially since he wasn't able to finish his freshman season due to a foot injury. If he didn't get hurt, there would be real conversations about Sorber being a lottery pick. The 19-year-old can stretch the floor and be a real factor as a rim-protector at the next level. Where Sorber ends up depends on what happens with Queen and Beringer, two other big men ranked before him on this big board, but not necessarily on certain teams' draft boards.

21. Danny Wolf – Michigan – Junior [-]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 13.2 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.7 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 252 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.25″

Danny Wolf will enter the NBA as a plug-and-play big man who can provide immediate upside to any team's second unit due to his playmaking abilities as a near 7-footer. It is rare to find a frontcourt talent like Wolf who can put the ball on the floor and score while also finding open shooters around him, which is why there is a lot of interest in him throughout the first round of this year's NBA Draft.

22. Nique Clifford – Colorado State – Senior [-2]

2024-25 Stats: 36 games, 18.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 49.6 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8″

Nique Clifford is the definition of a player who can come in and immediately contribute to a playoff-contending team, and that is because of his versatility. Expect teams like the Thunder, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies to show interest in a win-now prospect like Clifford in the middle of the first round.

23. Liam McNeeley – UConn – Freshman [-]

2024-25 Stats: 27 games, 14.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.75″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.5″

Injuries really limited Liam McNeeley's freshman season at UConn, and they have caused some concerns about his overall outlook entering the NBA. McNeeley has the shooting potential and can fill multiple roles on the wing, but his draft stock has slipped in recent weeks to the point where he could be available near the end of the first round. Not much has been said from scouts and teams about McNeeley's pre-draft workouts and where he has visited, which could signal that he already has a promise from a team in the middle of the first round.

24. Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida- Senior [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 39 games, 18.3 PTS, 4.2 AST, 3.7 REB, 44.8 FG%, 38.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6'2″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

Will a team take a chance on Walter Clayton Jr. in the middle of the first round after his historic championship run with Florida, or will he ultimately fall in the lap of the Orlando Magic with the 25th pick? This seems to be the most popular spot for Clayton, and it makes sense given Orlando's need for another backcourt scorer and playmaker. Clayton immediately projects to be a 3-point shooting weapon during his rookie season and has drawn comparisons to Deron Williams and Jalen Brunson as a crafty guard.

25. Will Riley – Illinois – Freshman [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 42.3 FG%, 32.6 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 186 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

Will Riley could go anywhere from the lottery to the end of the first round. He is another major mystery entering this year's draft, as there are mixed reviews on his ability to score against stronger, physical defenders, as well as his overall shot selection. Then again, Riley displayed his strong attacking abilities at Illinois and has the potential to be a key shooting weapon. A team like the Wizards with the 18th pick or the NEts at 19 could be willing to take a chance on Riley before the 20s given his offensive potential.

26. Drake Powell – North Carolina – Freshman [-1]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

Given his athletic gifts and his +6 wingspan, Drake Powell is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's draft. How high Powell will go is the question many are wondering, as his sample size at North Carolina was small. Due to his 3-and-D potential, Powell is drawing interest from a variety of teams across the draft board in the first round. A team with time to spend developing his shot selection and positioning will get the most out of Powell on the wing.

27. Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's – Junior [+2]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 14.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 1.4 STL, 53.1 FG%, 39.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6'8.25″, Weight: 232 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

As a stretch forward, Rasheer Fleming knocked down nearly 40 percent of his 3-point shots this season at Saint Joseph's. He also displayed his clear all-around defensive potential with his 7-foot-5 wingspan. Flemming could wind up going a lot earlier than his ranking on this NBA Draft Big Board, especially considering the need every team has for length at both forward positions. There is a chance Fleming could rise up draft boards more before the draft.

28. Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB) [-4 ]

2024-25 Stats: 37 games, 10.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 32.2 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'7.25″, Weight: 242 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

Noah Penda has the length and defensive instincts to be a plug-and-play wing right away in the NBA. If Penda can develop a consistent shooting stroke from the 3-point line, he will be a dependable role player in a team's second unit. Any team looking for impact on the wing near the end of the first round should strongly consider Penda, as he can contribute to a playoff-contending team.

29. Maxime Raynaud – Stanford – Senior [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 35 games, 20.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7'0.25″, Weight: 237 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.25″

While he is not the best athlete, Maxime Raynaud can be a decent rim protector who will immediately make a team's second-unit offense better. If he is still on the board at 28th overall, it is hard to envision the Boston Celtics passing on a player with Raynaud's skills since he can step out on the perimeter and knock down multiple shots per game. He still has room to grow too as a 22-year-old big man.

30. Hugo Gonzalez – Spain (Real Madrid – Liga ACB) [+1]

2024-25 Stats: 67 games, 3.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 41.0 FG%, 28.7 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

Hugo Gonzalez is far from a finished product. He did not play much this year with Real Madrid and still needs a lot of work as a perimeter shooting threat, but Gonzalez has the size and athletic abilities every team searches for on the wing. A team like the Nets, who have a lot of first-round picks, could view Gonzalez as a developmental project during their rebuild.

31. Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton – Senior [+1]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

What you see is what you get with Ryan Kalkbrenner — a big-bodied center who was an elite rim-protector in college and can also knock down 3-point shots in pick-and-pop scenarios. Kalkbrenner will get some attention near the end of the first round, especially with teams like the Celtics, Suns, and LA Clippers needing frontcourt depth.

32. Ben Saraf – Israel (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL) [-4]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

Ben Saraf could easily be a first-round pick in this year's draft due to his smart decision-making as a primary ball handler in pick-and-roll sets. He is a solid scorer off the dribble, and Saraf can help lead any team's second unit right away. While Saraf is still only 19 years old and has a lot to learn about being a main playmaker, his high IQ makes him an intriguing guard option late in the first round.

33. Adou Thiero – Arkansas – Junior [-]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-0 wingspan, Adou Thiero fits the mold of a modern-day combo forward. As a rookie, Thiero can make the most impact as a slasher and cutter off the ball who can help push the pace in transition. Thiero's length also makes him a potential plug-and-play defender who can guard multiple positions. That is why he is on the radar of many teams in the 25-35 range of this year's draft.

34. Chaz Lanier – Tennessee – Senior [-]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.75″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

If there is one thing you can count on from Tennessee basketball players, it is grit and grind on the defensive end of the floor. Chaz Lanier is a solid 3-point shooting threat who isn't afraid to play physical defense. The 23-year-old can immediately provide depth in a team's backcourt on the bench.

35. Yanic Konan Niederhauser – Penn State – Junior [+1]

Position: C, Height: 6'11.25″, Weight: 243 lbs, Wingspan: 7'3.25″

Yanic Konan Niederhauser has consistently moved up draft boards over the last month to the point where he is drawing the attention of those teams at the end of the first round who are seeking frontcourt help. He is a high-flying, acrobatic center who can instantly be a lob threat at the next level. However, Niederhauser is far from a complete product and is still a very raw defender.

36. Bogoljub Markovic – Serbia (KK Mega – ABA) [-1]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

Bogoljub Markovic is one of the more underrated 3-point shooters in this draft class because he is an international prospect. At 6-foot-11, Markovic can be a 40-percent perimeter shooting threat and thrive in pick-and-pop situations. Teams are always searching for stretch forwards that can aid as secondary rebounders, and that is exactly what Markovic brings to the table.

37. Alex Toohey – Australia (Sydney Kings – NBL) [+4]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7.75″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

Article Continues Below

Multiple teams at the front of the second round are expected to show interest in Alex Toohey, a near 6-foot-8 forward who can do a little bit of everything on the court. Toohey is a strong mid-range player who can create scoring opportunities for others as well given his ability to put the ball on the floor and get to his spots.

38. Tyrese Proctor – Duke – Junior [+4]

Position: PG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

After spending extra years at Duke, Tyrese Proctor enters the 2025 NBA Draft as a skilled guard with the potential to be a playmaker off the ball due to his increased shooting numbers. Any team seeking backcourt help from an experienced combo guard should look no further than Proctor in the second round, as he can be an immediate contributor.

39. Kam Jones – Marquette – Senior [-2]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6″

Kam Jones is a scorer. He was one of the best offensive players at Marquette this past season, and can also help facilitate an offense at the shooting guard position. The Golden State Warriors are the only team Jones has reportedly worked out for at this time.

40. Jamir Watkins – Florida State – Senior [-1]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25″

The two traits that stand out with Jamir Watkins are his size on the wing and defensive versatility. So far, Watkins has worked out for the Timberwolves, Raptors, Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers. All of these teams, except the Cavs, own a pick in the 31-40 range of the second round.

41. Koby Brea – Kentucky – Senior [+2]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.25″

42. Alijah Martin – Florida – Senior [-2]

Position: SG, Height: 6'1.5″, Weight: 208 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

43. Hunter Sallis – Wake Forest – Senior [-5]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 179 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

44. Rocco Zikarsky – Australia (Brisbane Bullets – NBL) [+1]

Position: C, Height: 7'3″, Weight: 257 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4.75″

45. Hansen Yang – China (Qingdao Eagles – CBA) [+1]

Position: C, Height: 7'1″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2.75″

46. Johni Broome – Auburn – Senior [+1]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.25″

47. Sion James – Duke – Senior [-3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 218 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.5″

48. Eric Dixon – Villanova – Senior [-]

Position: PF, Height: 6'7.5″, Weight: 259 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

49. Vladislav Goldin – Michigan – Senior [+1]

Position: C, Height: 7'0″, Weight: 253 lbs, Wingspan: 7'5.25″

50. John Tonje – Wisconsin – Senior [-1]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

51. Lachlan Olbrich – Australia (Illawarra Hawks – NBL) [+7]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'8.75″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.25

52. Tamar Bates – Missouri – Senior [+3]

Position: SG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

53. RJ Luis Jr. – St. John's – Junior [-1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'5.75″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

54. Dink Pate – NBA G League (Mexico City Capitanes) [-3]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

55. Mark Sears – Alabama – Senior [-1]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″”, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2″

56. Javon Small – West Virginia – Senior [+1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.75″

57. Kobe Sanders – Nevada – Senior [+6]

Position: SG, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

58. Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga – Senior [+2]

Position: PG, Height: 5'11”, Weight: 176 lbs, Wingspan: 6'2.25″

59. Izan Almansa – Spain (Perth Wildcats – NBL) [-6]

Position: PF/C, Height: 6'9.25″, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1.75″

60. Grant Nelson – Alabama – Senior [+6]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

NBA Draft Big Board 3.0: #61-100

61. Amari Williams – Kentucky – Senior [+13]

Position: C, Height: 6'10.5″, Weight: 255 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

62. Micah Peavy – Georgetown – Senior [+2]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 212 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.25″

63. Brice Williams – Nebraska – Senior [-2]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'5.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

64. Max Shugla – VCU – Senior [+8]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

65. Chucky Hepburn – Louisville – Senior [+3]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 190 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4.5″

66. Payton Sandfort – Iowa – Senior [+5]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 213 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

67. Jalon Moore – Oklahoma – Senior [+3]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 203 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.25″

68. Clifford Omoruyi – Alabama – Senior [+2]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 250 lbs, Wingspan: 7'6″

69. Caleb Love – Arizona – Senior [-1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'2.25″, Weight: 206 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.75″

70. Caleb Grill – Missouri – Senior [+12]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

71. Kobe Johnson – UCLA – Senior [+5]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

72. Kadary Richmond – St. John's – Senior [+3]

Position: PG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10”

73. Jaxson Robinson – Kentucky – Senior [+7]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

74. Andrew Carr – Kentucky – Senior [+3]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9.5″, Weight: 222 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.75″

75. Viktor Lakhin – Clemson- Senior [+4]

Position: C, Height: 6'11”, Weight: 245 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

76. Saliou Niang – Senegal (Aquila Basket Trento – LBA) [+12]

Position: SF, Height: 6'7″, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6'10.75″

77. Will Richard – Florida – Senior [+8]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.75″

78. John Poulakidas – Yale – Senior [+20]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4.5″, Weight: 199 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.25″

79. Curtis Jones – Iowa State – Senior [+4]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.5″

80. Mohamed Diawara – France (Cholet Basket – LNB Pro A) [+4]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'4″

81. Jacksen Moni – North Dakota State – Senior [+8]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7'2″

82. Lamont Butler – Kentucky – Senior [-1]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.75″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'5.75″

83. RJ Davis – North Carolina – Senior [+9]

Position: PG, Height: 5'10.75″, Weight: 175 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

84. Eli John Ndiaye – Australia (Real Madrid – ACB) [+7]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 183 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

85. Chase Hunter – Clemson – Senior [+1]

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6'4″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: 6'8.25″

86. Dylan Cardwell – Auburn – Senior [NEW]

Position: C, Height: 6'9.75″, Weight: 261 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0.75″

87. Steve Settle III – Temple – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 192 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

88. Johnell Davis – Arkansas – Senior [-1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 196 lbs, Wingspan: 6'7.75″

89. Norchad Omier – Baylor – Senior [NEW]

Position: PF, Height: 6'5.5″, Weight: 246 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11.5″

90. Igor Milicic Jr. – Tennessee – Senior [-]

Position: PF, Height: 6'10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

91. Brooks Barnhizer – Northwestern – Senior [NEW]

Position: SF, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 229 lbs, Wingspan: 6'11”

92. Isaac Nogues – Spain (Rip City Remix – NBA G League) [NEW]

Position: SG, Height: 6'4.75″, Weight: 201 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9.75″

93. Gabe Madsen – Utah – Senior [NEW]

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 202 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

94. Tyson Degenhart – Boise State – Senior [-1]

Position: PF, Height: 6'8″, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

95. LJ Cryer – Houston – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 6'1″, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 6'4″

96. Arthur Kaluma – Texas – Senior [NEW]

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6'6.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 7'1″

97. Chris Youngblood – Alabama – Senior [-1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'3.25″, Weight: 223 lbs, Wingspan: 6'6.75″

98. Terrence Edwards Jr. – Louisville – Senior [-1]

Position: SG, Height: 6'6″, Weight: 205 lbs, Wingspan: 6'9″

99. Sean Pedulla – Ole Miss – Senior [-]

Position: PG, Height: 6'0.5″, Weight: 194 lbs, Wingspan: 6'1.75″

100. Coleman Hawkins – Kansas State – Senior [-]

Position: PF, Height: 6'9″, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7'0″

See Brett Siegel's full 2025 NBA Big Board database here.