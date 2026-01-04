If you tuned into the Saturday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, you might have noticed some fireworks between two players in the game. Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were getting into it during the game. While the CB wasn't always lined up against the WR, whenever the two faced off, there was a lot of smack-talking.

After the game, Smith-Njigba was asked about his squabbles with Lenoir. The usually soft-spoken wide receiver surprisingly had some words for his opponent. The Seahawks wide receiver clapped back at the 49ers cornerback after the latter's tirade about him earlier this year.

“I definitely heard it,” Smith-Njigba said when asked about Lenoir. “It's hard to respond back to all my fans. But, you know, I knew that we were going to see him today and take care of business.”

Lenoir has a history of talking smack against Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks. Earlier this season, the 49ers cornerback went viral after his comments about the Seahawks wide receiver. In an IG live, Lenoir said, “Njigba, he be crying all day. He cry. That’s all he do is cry. ‘Ref, he holding. He holding, ref. Oh no, don’t hurt me.’ Crybaby. Bro, I’m not worried about JSN. He know that.”

Article Continues Below

Prior to the Week 18 game between the Seahawks and the 49ers, Lenoir said that he wanted to match up with Smith-Njigba. Immediately after the Week 17 game against the Bears, Lenoir said, “Hopefully I get to shadow JSN. I’m ready for this. Like I hope he ready … man-to-man coverage, me and him. That’s what I want. Me and him.”

Lenoir got called for a defensive pass interference call while tailing Smith-Njigba in the end zone in the first quarter of the game. The 49ers switched their assignments on JSN all game long, not giving the wide receiver any room to breathe. Still, the Seahawks' wide receiver led the team with six catches for 84 yards.

The Seahawks now own the first seed in the NFC and will get a much-deserved bye into the Divisional Round.