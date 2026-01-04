Anthony Joshua has made his first post on social media following the fatal car crash that claimed the lives of his two friends.

The two-time unified heavyweight world champion shared a short but sweet sentiment on Instagram following the death of his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, who died in the crash that occurred on Dec. 29.

Joshua posted photos as he sat alongside the family members of his deceased friends, writing, “My Brothers Keeper.”

Fans sent their condolences in the comment section with one writing, “Sending you so much love and strength May God comfort you and surround you with peace.”

“Brothers Forever,” another fan commented.

Driver in Anthony Joshua car crash has been charged

Ogun State Police Command announced Friday, Jan. 2, that Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrates’ Court in Nigeria, according to Deadline. The charges are causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s license. The case has been adjourned until January 20.

Kayode was driving a Lexus SUV on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, which is known busy highway in Lagos, Nigeria. Joshua was sitting on the driver's side and Latz and Sina, who were both seated on the car's right side, and when their car crashed into a stationary truck, they were reportedly killed on impact.

Lagos' State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, made an X post on the state of Joshua as he left the hospital. The boxer was able to leave the car with minor injuries. He went to the hospital to treat the injuries, but was discharged a few days later.

“Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home,” Omotoso wrote on X at the time.