The modern NBA is volatile and ruthless, but since Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been a part of the Boston Celtics, they've consistently contended for championships. Some postseasons culminated in disappointing exits in the Eastern Conference Finals, while 2024 brought the Celtics their first championship in over 15 years. No matter the result, Tatum and Brown's Celtics competed, and there was never a doubt they would.

In the wake of Tatum's heartbreaking injury in Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals, being in contention is no longer a certainty for the C's. The six-time All-Star ruptured his right Achilles tendon on Monday night and underwent surgery on Tuesday. This will sideline him for months and, at the very least, prevent him from playing in a must-win Game 5 against the New York Knicks on Wednesday evening.

Jayson Tatum today underwent successful surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. No timetable is currently available for his return, but he is expected to make a full recovery. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/TTXziFtMQB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the reigning champions in a 3-1 series deficit and Tatum out for the rest of the playoffs, serious questions about Boston's future loom large. It's no secret that the Celtics are currently over the second apron and the luxury tax line, which may force them to cut payroll this summer in order to avoid some hefty taxes and penalties.

Due to this harsh reality, the Celtics will likely shake up their core in the coming months, especially with Tatum's lengthy absence in mind. What his injury means for the 2025-26 season remains to be seen, however, regardless of his long-term status, there are a handful of Celtics who should stay with the team — even if it breaks the bank. Here are three Celtics who should be untouchable during the 2025 offseason.

Which Celtics are untouchable in the wake of Jayson Tatum's injury?

Celtics guard Derrick White is set to make $28 million next season, and he's earned every penny.

The Colorado native has improved year after year with the C's, averaging a career-high 16.4 points per game during the 2024-25 campaign while shooting over 44% from the field. He also broke Boston's record for the most 3-point makes in a single season, draining the fourth-most triples of any player across the NBA.

On the defensive side of the ball, White is invaluable. He averaged 1.1 blocks per outing and every one of the 20 players with more blocks than him during the regular season towered over his 6-foot-4 stature.

White is the ultimate glue guy, and he's shown it in the playoffs. In fact, in the fateful Game 4 that saw Tatum go down, the 30-year-old finished with 23 points while shooting 50% from the floor and netting six of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. He's scored at least 17 points in each postseason showdown with the Knicks, helping him average the third-most points for the Celtics during their current playoff run.

Derrick White is UNCONSCIOUS early in Celtics-Knicks Game 4 🎯 D-White has made his first three triples for 9 points.pic.twitter.com/Ep0wwLh5DD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Statistics aside, White makes at least one hustle play per game that can shift the momentum of a contest. Having a guy like that is crucial for the C's and he only becomes more vital in an undermanned lineup, which the Celtics could have to deal with for an extended period of time.

Jaylen Brown

With Tatum rehabbing, Boston could be without its go-to guy for the majority of the 2025-26 season. Although some may wonder if this severe injury ruins the 2025-26 campaign, fans must remember that the Celtics are a prideful organization.

If they can field a competitive team, they will, even when the benefits of tanking may seem greater. Plus, the Eastern Conference isn't as stacked as the Western Conference right now, meaning a banged-up squad could very well sneak into the playoffs.

So, if the C's commit to competing, Brown should lead that charge. The longest-tenured Celtic is one of the most vocal leaders on the team and has frequently said that he's not scared of taking on a bigger role. Next season may be the perfect time for him to prove that.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP became an All-Star for the fourth time in his career in 2025. His scoring declined a bit, but he also improved his playmaking and averaged a career-high 4.5 assists per game during the regular season.

Jaylen Brown on his playmaking and how he’s “attacked his weaknesses” and grown as a passer: pic.twitter.com/Hep3SfKoRz — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) December 5, 2024 Expand Tweet

When given the reins to the offense, there's no denying that Brown can score. And with Boston's top scorer out for the foreseeable future, it needs a primary offensive option. White and some of the other starters in Beantown can produce plenty of points, but none of them have truly been the focal point of an offense for several seasons like Brown (and Tatum).

The 28-year-old has that experience and is fearless in his approach on defense. Even though the 2025 NBA Playoffs have seen Brown revert to some old habits — as he's averaging more turnovers than assists — part of that could stem from his lingering knee issue.

Since he's set to earn around $53 million next season and hasn't dominated in 2025, some may view the ninth-year Celtic as a candidate for a trade. Boston has to cut payroll somehow, yet it shouldn't be with Brown, a perennial All-Star who won't turn 30 until the 2026-27 season.

He's waited years for the chance to truly lead the Celtics on the court, and he deserves the opportunity.

A few years ago, the idea of Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard being off the table would've been laughable. In the present, he's the Sixth Man of the Year and one of Boston's greatest assets.

The fifth-year Celtic set career-highs in every major statistical category, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per outing. He also shot a career-high 47.2% from the field and converted on 40.7% of his triples. Despite coming off the bench in 77 of the 80 games he entered this season, Pritchard cashed the fifth-most 3-pointers in the NBA.

The former first-round pick's durability, stellar shot-making, and impressive drive set him apart from most bench players. He's maintained all of that in the postseason as well, averaging the fourth-most points per game and boasting the best 3-point percentage for the Celtics on at least 10 attempts.

Payton Pritchard gets SHIFTY as he buries his 4th triple 🔥pic.twitter.com/rLVLYTvnaH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Every season Pritchard's minutes have gone up, so have his numbers. That's not a coincidence, and if the John Havlicek Trophy winner receives even more playing time with Tatum out of the rotation, there's plenty of reason to believe he'll continue to contribute at a high level.

Best of all, he'll only cost the Celtics $7 million next season. His scoring prowess and incredibly low price tag make him more than worthy of sticking around.

But, before the C's enter a difficult offseason, they have a series to play. They're no longer the favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals given the 3-1 series hole and Tatum's terrible injury. However, that doesn't mean Brown, White, Pritchard, and the rest of the Celtics are going to give in. Game 5 at TD Garden tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.