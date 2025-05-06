One of the primary missions of the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks is containing star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. The former Kentucky Wildcats center is always a threat to the opposing side, considering his incredible offensive abilities.

But during one moment in Game 1, Towns was destroyed by Celtics guard Derrick White, who stepped up defensively to thunderously reject the New York star's layup attempt.

Derrick White REJECTS Karl-Anthony Towns and Al Horford throws it down on the other end 💥pic.twitter.com/nJb3tWI46A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Celtics center Al Horford being caught up in a switch, Towns must have thought it was going to be an easy basket for him as he got the much smaller White to defend him. However, White managed to keep in step with Towns and was able to rise just high enough to block the shot at the rim.

Even better, the Celtics got the rebound and converted it into a highlight dunk in transition by Horford, who immediately took off downcourt after seeing White deny Towns' shot.

White is one of the better blocking guards in the NBA. In the last two seasons, the former Colorado Buffaloes guard has averaged 1.1 blocks per game. In the first round versus the Orlando Magic, White was tied with Kristaps Porzingis for second on the team with four blocks.

Fans also had a lot to say about that fantastic defensive play by White on Towns.

“The Celtics biggest stars, Derrick and Al,” one said.

“That’s what the people came to see! 💪🏽🏀👀,” another social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

From another commenter: “The Celtics are making some serious noise, Derrick White’s rejection and then Al Horford slamming it down on the other end,pure momentum shift, That's the kind of defense-to-offense sequence that can swing the game.”

“Celtics turning defense into dominance,” chimed in a fan.

From a different commenter: “Geeked Derrick White with the big-time rejection… Hoford slams on the other end 😤.”