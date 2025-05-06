There were hopes for Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown after he sustained a knee injury before starting the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks. However, Boston sports journalist Bill Simmons raised concerns about Brown's status after a brutal Game 1 loss.

On the Bill Simmons Podcast, he beat the drum loudly.

“That was about as frazzled as I’ve seen the Celtics from a crunch time thing,” he said. “I think a big piece of it, we just got to be transparent, Jaylen is not the Jaylen from last playoffs. He’s not as athletic and kind of run you over as he was last year. The Jaylen in the Dallas series last year is a different version of him, he’s clearly not 100% and he was, I thought bad last night. He couldn’t make a three. I just think he was easily out of all the wings plus Hart, he was the fifth out of those five guys. That’s almost more alarming to me than Porzingis. If this is the level he's going to be at with his knee, the Knicks have a chance in this series.”

Boston blew a 20-point lead and lost 108-105 in overtime. The Celtics set an NBA record for missing 45 3-point attempts out of 60.

Brown finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. He was a significant catalyst in leading the Celtics to the NBA title last year and winning Finals MVP.

Brown's knee injury's origins are unknown. It is believed to have occurred in February or March.

Given all that, Simmons's worries are more than legitimate.

Jaylen Brown is the Celtics' straw that stirs the drink

Brown is the guy who can make things happen for the Celtics. While there is no way to underscore the talents of Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, the Celtics don't get very far without Brown.

He excels in the areas of scoring, defense, and leadership.

Brown can score from virtually all spots on the floor and generate high point totals. On defense, he plays with sheer will and grit, while able to go up against some of the best players in the league.

Brown is also the guy who leads by example when it matters the most, especially in the postseason.