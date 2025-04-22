The Phoenix Suns carried high expectations into the 2024-25 NBA season. With Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker leading the charge, the team had plenty of star power to potentially make some noise in the wild Western Conference.

But despite having the most expensive payroll in the league, the Suns failed to book a playoff spot after ending the season with a lowly 36-46 record to finish as the 11th seed. As a result, this year's failure has sparked offseason trade rumors surrounding Durant.

With his failure in Phoenix, Durant has continued to experience a championship drought ever since leaving the Golden State Warriors. While he should have no problems finding suitors, his closing window should make him think carefully about where he wants to take his talents. One of the most reasonable destinations that would bring him closer to another ring would be the Boston Celtics.

Celtics' trade proposal for Kevin Durant

Celtics receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Jaylen Brown

This trade idea originates from Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports, where he proposed the Celtics straight-up swap Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant. Curiously, this was the same trade proposal that happened in 2022, when the Brooklyn Nets rejected the Celtics. The original deal involved Boston putting up a package of Brown, Derrick White, and a first-round draft pick.

But fast forward to today, it looks like the deal can be made possible this offseason. The Celtics are experiencing a change in ownership, and this could shape the team's future. While the 2024 NBA Finals MVP was a huge part in the team's championship success in the 2023-24 season, don't be surprised if they dangle him in trade conversations if a superstar like Durant becomes available, especially when the new owners decide to prioritize ducking the second luxury tax apron.

While Durant is considered to be an aging superstar, he's still good enough to alter the playoff landscape of any franchise given the right circumstances.

It's safe to say that Boston will be a solid destination for him, should he want to chase a third championship ring outside of Golden State. With the Celtics' depth and wide array of weapons, Durant would easily fit in the team's system.

Celtics keep their depth while bringing in a certified superstar for another

Back in the 2023 offseason, Brown inked a five-year contract extension worth $285 million, which was at one point the richest extension in league history.

Since then, the Boston superstar has lived up to the deal by leading the team to an NBA championship in 2024 while taking Finals MVP honors. But with the Celtics possibly facing a future that will make them go over the luxury tax apron, the team might consider letting go of their star in favor of the team's future.

Durant would be an enticing option to exchange for Brown. While older and a step slower now, the Suns star is still dangerous enough to keep defenses on their toes. Moreover, it'd be interesting to see him form a spectacular duo alongside Jayson Tatum. With both elite scorers surrounded by lethal depth, it won't be surprising if Boston maintains their contender status if it decides to part ways with Brown.

Moreover, Durant's scoring would easily complement the Celtics' formidable system that relies heavily on outside shooting. With defenses forced to defend all five players on the court, the two-time NBA champion should have an easier time getting his buckets while getting some much-needed help to end his championship slump.

Suns supplement Devin Booker with a formidable second option

By now, one can confidently claim that Durant and Beal were a terrible fit alongside Booker. However, putting Booker alongside Brown would be an intriguing duo. The latter is a player who fits within Booker's timeline quite well. Moreover, Brown is also willing to make an impact on both ends of the floor. But more importantly, the four-time All-Star already has experience in winning it all. while playing alongside a ball-dominant scorer.

Although the Suns were originally looking to swap Durant for at least three first-round draft picks and a young player, a star like Brown might just be enough to allure Phoenix into agreeing to the deal. A Brown-Booker duo would allow the franchise to usher in a new era without going through the pains of a long rebuilding process. This is a duo that should be ready to make some noise in the tough Western Conference.

Phoenix is currently stuck in no man's land. The acquisition of a former Finals MVP in Brown should instantly inject some breath of fresh air into the franchise that has failed to live up to expectations since the change of ownership.