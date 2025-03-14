Mar 14, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

The Boston Celtics will visit the Miami Heat on Friday at Kaseya Center. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are questionable on the team's injury report. Tatum is dealing with right knee tendinopathy, while Brown is tending to a right knee posterior impingement.

Here's everything we know about Tatum and Brown's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Heat.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown injury status vs. Heat

Tatum missed Monday's 114-108 win over the Utah Jazz due to his knee ailment. He was questionable for Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder matchup but played. The star forward logged 41 minutes during a 118-112 loss, posting 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 12-of-23 shooting.

Brown also popped up on the injury report with a knee ailment ahead of the Thunder matchup. The Celtics listed him as probable before upgrading him to available. He played 38 minutes during the loss, posting 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, a block and two steals on 5-of-15 shooting.

Questionable tags indicate both players are managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Heat.

The Celtics are comfortably positioned in the second seed behind the Cleveland Cavaliers. They hold a 4.5-game lead on the New York Knicks, who just lost Jalen Brunson to an ankle sprain, with 16 remaining. Kristaps Porzingis (Illness; Non-Covid) and Derrick White (Left Knee; Contusion) are also questionable for Friday's game.

Meanwhile, the Heat are battling to join the top half of the Eastern Conference play-in. Erik Spoelstra's squad trails the Orlando Magic for eighth by one game.

Securing the eighth seed would significantly boost Miami's playoff hopes. The team in that spot must win one out of two play-in games to advance, while the ninth and 10th seeds must win two in a row.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing tonight vs. the Heat, the Celtics shouldn't play either if they aren't 100 percent with the team's playoff seeding nearly locked in.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Questionable – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davison: Out – G League – Two-Way

Al Horford: Probable – Left Big Toe; Sprain

Miles Norris: Out – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable – Illness; Non-Covid

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Right Knee; Tendinopathy

Derrick White: Questionable – Left Knee; Contusion

Heat injury report

Alec Burks: Out – Lower Back; Strain

Josh Christopher: Out – G League – Two-Way

Nikola Jovic: Out – Right Hand; Broken

Dru Smith: Out – Left Achilles; Surgery