The Boston Celtics will take their talents to South Beach for a battle with the Miami Heat. It will be a renewed Eastern Conference rivalry as we continue our NBA odds series as we make a Celtics-Heat prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 85-53. Additionally, they have beaten the Heat in five consecutive games while going 7-3 over the past 10 games. The Celtics are 4-1 in the last five games at the Kaseya Center. So far, the Celtics have stomped the Heat twice this season, including a 103-85 win over the Heat on February 10, 2025, at the Kaseya Center.

Here are the Celtics-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Miami Heat: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Boston

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have steamrolled some opponents this season while also losing to some lesser ones. Yet, the Celtics are also the best team in the NBA on the road. For whatever reason, they have played significantly better away from home than they have at the TD Garden. Jaylen Brown believes the sky is the limit for the Celtics and that they are even better than the team that won the championship last season. Ultimately, it showed in their last battle with the Heat.

The Celtics got off to a bad start, and things looked bleak. Then, they had monster second and third quarters to cool down the Heat. Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points while shooting 13 for 26 from the hardwood. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and nine rebounds while shooting 8 for 15 from the floor. But the Celtics also got contributions from others.

Al Horford had 16 points while shooting 6 for 11 from the field. Meanwhile, Sam Hauser had 15 points while shooting 5 for 8 from the field. Derrick White had 13 points while shooting 3 for 10 from the floor.

The Celtics shot 45.9 percent from the field, including 32.1 percent from the triples. Somehow, the Celtics only had eight free-throw attempts but made every single one of them. The Celtics also had four steals and blocked five shots while turning the rock over six times.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum can continue to dominate while the bench does well. Then, they must defend the paint and not let the Heat get any open shots.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat are cold right now, and they must snap out of it if they wish to participate in the play-in or earn a playoff spot. If the playoffs began today, the Heat would be the ninth seed and start the play-in against the Chicago Bulls before facing the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Orlando Magic. Ultimately, winning one play-in game is much easier than two. It does not get any easier against the Celtics.

When they last faced the Celtics, they felt good about themselves after the first quarter. But then everything fell apart, as they played poorly in the second and third quarters and could not recover. Bad shooting doomed them from the start.

Tyler Herro did not play in that game due to an illness. Yet, he was ineffective in the first battle with the Celtics. Herro is the key to success here. and he must find ways to get to the rim. Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 12 rebounds last time but shot 6 for 17 from the floor. No one else could get more than 13 points as Alec Burks had 13 points while shooting 5 for 7 from the field, while Andrew Wiggins had 11 points while shooting just 3 for 12, including 2 for 8 from the triples.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro can take charge and make some good plays while Adebayo can help out. Then, they must contain the Celtics and not let them get hot from deep.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 29-36-1 against the spread, while the Heat are 28-36-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Celtics are 14-4 against the spread on the road, while the Heat are 15-16 against the spread at home. The Celtics are 20-23 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are 17-23 against the spread when facing the East.

The Heat are healthy right now. Yet, is it enough? I honestly don't think so. The Celtics are a powerhouse and have played significantly better on the road. Because of this, I can see them pulling away again and finding a way to cover the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -7.5 (-110)