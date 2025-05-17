The Boston Celtics received contributions from a variety of players in Wednesday's 127-102 win versus the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Derrick White led the way with 34 points and six players overall scored double-figures. However, on the road in Friday's Game 6, it is imperative that the 2024 NBA Finals MVP sets the tone.

Jaylen Brown has answered the call thus far, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first quarter. He is stepping up in Jayson Tatum's absence, welcoming the responsibilities that come with being the longest-tenured member of this group. Unfortunately for him and Boston, his strong start has done nothing to faze the Knicks.

Madison Square Garden is teeming with excitement and star power, as the Knicks draw closer to their first conference finals appearance since 2000. They led 64-37 at halftime. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a team-high 16 points and Miles McBride added 10 off the bench. Brown had a game-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, but he needs substantially more help if the Celtics are going to mount an unfathomable comeback. Boston as a whole posted a 33.3 field goal percentage in the first 24 minutes of play.

Jaylen Brown and Celtics in huge trouble

The defending NBA champions are on the verge of losing their crown and heading to the offseason. Tatum's ruptured Achilles tendon, which came after he dropped 42 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks in Game 4, has left the C's seriously vulnerable on both ends of the floor. His inactive status was not an issue at home in Game 5, but his fearlessness and excellence is sorely missed in boisterous MSG.

One should not belittle the Knicks' accomplishments, though. They had Boston on the ropes in a pivotal Game 4 before Tatum went down. Tom Thibodeau's guys are fulfilling their collective potential on the big stage, and their intensely passionate fan base is showing its gratitude.

Jaylen Brown must light a fire under his teammates and find a way to share his mojo with them in the second half. If the Celtics are going to pull off the unthinkable, he will probably be a major reason why.