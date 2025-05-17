May 16, 2025 at 9:10 PM ET

The stars are aligned as the New York Knicks look to close out the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Speaking of stars, such as NBA legend Walt Frazier and actor Timothée Chalamet showing their love in Game 5, there's plenty more to dazzle at for Game 6.

The pivotal game at Madison Square Garden has brought out a virtual who's who of celebrity, per ESPN.

Among the big names are Russell Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Tracy Morgan, Jason Sudeikis, and, of course, Knicks fanatic Spike Lee.

THE GARDEN IS PACKED OUT FOR GAME 6 🤩 Celtics-Knicks on ESPN pic.twitter.com/T4IyuseDid — ESPN (@espn) May 17, 2025

The Knicks are leading the series 3-2. With a win, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers and dethrone the defending NBA champions.

Spike Lee offered his predictions for Game 6 as only he could. He was blunt in saying that the Knicks are moving on.

“We're gonna win,” Lee said on ESPN's First Take. “I don't want to go back to Boston for Game 7. So let's just end it here tonight.”

Lee has seen the Knicks' ups and downs since coming to prominence as a filmmaker in the 1980s. His courtside seat and antics have dubbed him the Knicks' “number one” fan, not to mention the ire of opposing players, such as Reggie Miller.

But he hasn't done so by himself.

The Knicks bring out the best in show business.

Madison Square Garden has been a staple for celebrities who come out and support the Knicks. In addition to Spike Lee, Woody Allen, Chris Rock, and Billy Crystal, several bigwigs turned out for the orange and blue over the years.

The late 60 Minutes journalist Ed Bradley was a regular presence courtside as a season ticket holder.

The Los Angeles Lakers of the 1980s are credited with popularizing the intersection of sports and celebrity. The hot spot known as the “Forum Club” and the presence of Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, and others said it all.

But the Knicks aren't too far behind in star power.