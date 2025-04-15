BOSTON — Last June, the Boston Celtics earned the luxury of being the reigning champs, so there aren't a ton of question marks surrounding their playoff readiness this April. However, if there is anything that looms large for Boston ahead of the postseason, it's the health of Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

The 2024 NBA Finals MVP is currently dealing with an injured right knee. He missed the final three games of the regular season and did not look like himself in his most recent in-game appearance against the New York Knicks last Tuesday. Brown also received pain management injections in his knee earlier this month to alleviate the rehab process.

Despite these concerning signs, the Celtics were pleased that the four-time All-Star was a full participant at practice on Tuesday morning.

“He looked great today,” veteran center Al Horford told the media. “I was very happy to see him out there doing everything. It's a really good sign for us.”

Although the C's don't know who they'll face in the first round of the playoffs yet, they know the quest for back-to-back titles will officially begin on Sunday. That gives Brown an entire week to brace for the intensity of the postseason. With this opportunity for rest and Brown's toughness in mind, Horford sounded confident that his star teammate is ready to compete, even if he's not at full strength.

“Jaylen is very strong mentally,” Horford praised. “I feel like he finds a way. He's out here putting in the work, trying to get himself ready to go. He understands what's in front of us and I know that, mentally, he's going to be in a good place.”

If necessary, the Celtics are ready to step up for Jaylen Brown

Another NBA vet, Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, was optimistic about Brown's status following practice.

“Nobody is worried about him,” Holiday said. “We all know that he wants to be out on the court every time we play. We also know he's going to be prepared when the time comes.”

Collectively, the Celtics did an excellent job of overcoming injuries. They were without starting center Kristaps Porzingis for 40 games and Brown had his most regular season absences since the shortened 2020-21 season. Boston still managed to go 61-21 and finish in second place in the Eastern Conference while giving more than 15 starting nods to eight different players (and at least one starting nod to 15 players).

The next-man-up mindset was pivotal to the C's last season as well, and Holiday knows that anyone on the roster is willing to step up for Brown — and anybody else — if need be.

“We've seen people step up throughout the whole year,” Holiday stated. “And we'll continue to do that…He probably won't even accept [a break] if he needs it. But whatever it is, we'll be there for him.”

As Brown prepares for the playoff grind, the Celtics are preparing to match up with either the Orlando Magic or the Atlanta Hawks. The two Southeast Division foes will square off Tuesday night in the Play-In Tournament with the right to play the defending champs on the line. Both squads won the regular season series against Boston, but neither will be the favorite in the first round.

It's the Celtics' job to show why that is, as Brown and company will try to capture consecutive NBA titles, something that hasn't been accomplished in franchise history in almost five decades.