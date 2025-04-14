The stage has been set for the 2025 NBA Playoffs. After a thrilling end to the regular season, one that saw the Western Conference standings determined in the last few games on Sunday, the race for a championship has begun. However, as you look down the NBA Playoffs Power Rankings, the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder stand out.

While the Cleveland Cavaliers may have claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference this season, it's the Celtics that everyone continues to talk about as the favorites to go back-to-back. No team has done so since Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and the Golden State Warriors achieved this in 2017 and 2018.

As long as Jayson Tatum and this starting group are healthy, Boston will be an extremely tough team to defeat in a seven-game series.

This was a historic season for the Western Conference and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite being the youngest team in the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City to a 68-win season. The Thunder became just the seventh team in league history to achieve such a feat.

As good as Gilgeous-Alexander has been, he hasn't single-handedly forged the Thunder's success. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, and so many others have contributed to this dream season in Oklahoma City, and they are the only team to finish inside the top three in both offensive and defensive ratings.

The West is stacked with talent in every matchup. Although the Thunder are obvious title favorites, the Houston Rockets also established themselves as elite defensive threats with a deep, athletic roster.

Of course, we can't forget to mention LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Ja Morant among several superstars that will be battling it out for postseason supremacy.

The SoFi Play-In Tournament starts on Tuesday, followed by the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. Even though anything can happen between now and the NBA Finals in June, the Thunder and Celtics begin their postseason journeys as the two most likely teams to fight for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy, which is why they sit atop the power rankings.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder – 1-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 68-14 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of West 8-seed via play-in tournament

There really isn't anything limiting the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander will be the MVP of the league, this team was the best in the league defensively by a wide margin, and Mark Daigneault utilizes a vast amount of talent in deep rotations. Even the Thunder's secondary unit of Jaylin Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe have given their opponents headaches this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Alex Caruso have been two of the most impactful additions looking back to last offseason, and both veterans have helped fine-tune an already established winning culture in Oklahoma City. This team has everything it needs to win a title this season.

The Thunder shouldn't face any major concerns in a first-round series, but whether or not Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren can step up when it matters in the fourth quarter of games will dictate if the Thunder have what it takes to get past teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, or Denver Nuggets in the later rounds.

This is undoubtedly the best team in the NBA Playoff Power Rankings.

2. Boston Celtics – 2-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 61-21 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of East 7-seed via play-in tournament

What makes the Celtics unique this year is that they have changed their style of play to incorporate higher efficiency and production. Boston is taking more 3-point shots this season, and they rank second in offensive rating. Overall, no team in the league has a better starting rotation than the Celtics when they are at full strength.

On paper, this team is undeniably the best in the league and has the best chance to go on a run to the NBA Finals. However, injuries have always been a talking point for the Celtics, and they are once again relevant regarding Jaylen Brown.

Before the end of the regular season, Brown received an injection in his injured right knee. If Brown isn't 100 percent during the later rounds of the playoffs, all the weight of the franchise and possible two-peat will fall on Tatum's back. Are the Celtics good enough to win another title with only one of their two-way stars?

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – 1-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 64-18 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of East 8-seed via play-in tournament

If the Celtics have the best starting group in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers are definitely second on this list. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland make up the best scoring backcourt in the league, and the duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen is the best two-way frontcourt in the NBA. While they have not advanced past the Eastern Conference Semifinals without LeBron, this could be the year for the Cavs.

Cleveland has a clear path to the conference finals. None of the potential 8-seeds will give them much of a fight, and this team went 4-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks this season, who they could potentially meet in the semifinals. Then again, the Cavaliers were just 1-3 against the 4-seed Indiana Pacers, who will be their likely opponents.

Overall, the Cavs' size and depth make them the biggest threats to the Celtics.

4. Los Angeles Clippers – 5-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: (4) Denver Nuggets

While it may come as a surprise to some for the Los Angeles Clippers to be this high on the NBA Playoff Power Rankings, Kawhi Leonard's team has been one of the best in the league heading into the playoffs. The Clippers have won 18 of their last 21 games, including eight straight after picking up a much-needed overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in the final game of the regular season to avoid the play-in tournament.

Whether or not Leonard can remain healthy dictates how far the Clippers can go this season. As long as this team looks how they have over the last several weeks, LA has a legitimate shot at making a deep playoff push in the West. The Denver Nuggets have been struggling and recently fired Michael Malone, giving Tyronn Lue and the Clippers an early playoff advantage heading into this series.

5. Houston Rockets – 2-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 52-30 | NBA playoffs opponent: Winner of West 7-seed via play-in tournament

Defensively, the Rockets are right up there with the Thunder in terms of being able to stop any team they face. Amen Thompson has been a revelation for Houston this season, and he will continue to grow into a two-way star for them as he draws the assignment of the opponents' best players.

Ime Udoka has done a terrific job of establishing a new culture in Houston where everyone is held accountable. This young team plays with so much poise and determination, which sets them up for success in a loaded Western Conference. However, should the Rockets draw the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, they could have their hands full.

No team in the league wants to face the Warriors right now, regardless of what the Rockets may say about that potential series. Houston has gone 16-2 against Golden State since the start of the 2020-21 season, winning two of their last three meetings.

6. Los Angeles Lakers – 3-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: (6) Minnesota Timberwolves

As long as Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves are on the court, the Los Angeles Lakers will feel good about their chances to win any game in the playoffs. The key question the Lakers must address falls on their defense and ability to stop teams from punishing them in transition.

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves play at a slower pace, Anthony Edwards is never shy about speeding the game up and getting out for fastbreak scoring opportunities. How the Lakers guard Edwards will tell the tale for this series and how far Los Angeles can go.

Rebounding will also be a major factor in this series, as the Timberwolves have size to cause problems for the Lakers, who have only Jaxson Hayes as a reliable option at center.

7. New York Knicks – 3-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 51-31 | NBA playoffs opponent: (6) Detroit Pistons

Out of all the first-round series, the New York Knicks taking on the Detroit Pistons will be the most fascinating. Although the Knicks put together back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time in three decades, this team lost three times to the Pistons during the regular season.

Fatigue and lofty minutes will catch up to the Knicks at some point. Could that happen in the first round against Detroit, an athletic team playing with house money this season? The Knicks will have their work cut out for them in this first-round series if they want to advance and look to dethrone the Celtics.

8. Denver Nuggets – 4-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: (5) LA Clippers

Nikola Jokic puts the Nuggets in a good spot to contend in any series. However, Denver no longer has Michael Malone to make critical coaching decisions in the middle of games, and Jamal Murray's health is still a key talking point for this organization. The good news for the Nuggets is that Murray played in their final two regular-season games, helping the team win both.

While the Nuggets still have their championship core from 2023, the outlying questions surrounding this team revolve around whether they are locked in. Many distractions have loomed large in Denver, setting up a fascinating first-round challenge with the Clippers.

9. Indiana Pacers – 4-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 50-32 | NBA playoffs opponent: (5) Milwaukee Bucks

If there is one team in the East capable of going on a deep run outside of the Cavs or Celtics, it's the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is playing at an All-Star level, and the Pacers' depth is stepping up during the back half of the season, similar to when they made the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago. The only difference is that Indiana's defense has been better this season.

The Pacers and Bucks faced off against one another last season in the first round of the playoffs. Will Milwaukee get their revenge as the lower-seeded team this time around? Indiana is a dangerous team in these power rankings.

10. Milwaukee Bucks – 5-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | NBA playoffs opponent: (4) Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard's status for the playoffs is still unknown to his blood clot issue. That leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo as the lone star for the Bucks. Is this enough to get past a gritty and fast-paced Pacers team that could wind up wearing the Bucks' reserves down?

This is an important series for the Bucks considering that Indiana eliminated them last season and Milwaukee has not won a playoff series since 2022. Losing in the first round for the third straight year could have devastating effects on this franchise, starting with Giannis' immediate future.

Overall, Milwaukee has been playing better basketball lately despite Lillard being out, as they enter the playoffs on an eight-game win streak.

11. Golden State Warriors – Tentative 7-seed in West*

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | NBA playoffs opponent: (8) Memphis Grizzlies – 7-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

The Warriors lost three of their final five games to end the regular season, resulting in them going from a sure-thing playoff team to being in the play-in tournament. To make matters worse, Golden State now has to go up against the Memphis Grizzlies, who always put up a great fight against their rivals.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler have their work cut out for them if they are to go on a long playoff journey, as winning the 7-seed sets up a date with another bitter rival in Houston. Should they win, it's likely that the Warriors would play LeBron and the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Warriors obviously have the depth and defensive intensity to make noise in the Western Conference playoffs. However, their inability to close out games lately is a concern. This team is the biggest mystery in the NBA power rankings.

12. Minnesota Timberwolves – 6-seed in West

2024-25 Record: 49-33 | NBA playoffs opponent: (3) Los Angeles Lakers

Outside of Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves will need to rely on someone to score against the Lakers if they are to have a chance at advancing out of the first round. Julius Randle has stepped up at times, but will he be the one to find success against his former team in Los Angeles?

Last season, it was Karl-Anthony Towns who did a lot of heavy lifting in the playoffs next to Edwards. For Minnesota to get back to the Western Conference Finals, they will need someone to emerge and be a threat to score next to their All-NBa performer every single possession.

13. Detroit Pistons – 6-seed in East

2024-25 Record: 44-38 | NBA playoffs opponent: (3) New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons have nothing to lose at this juncture. JB Bickerstaff has done a fantastic job of establishing a new culture in Detroit, and this team is a lot more experienced than many believe. Although Cunningham and Jalen Duren have never been to the playoffs, Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. bring plenty of postseason experience with them.

This will give the Pistons an immediate boost early on in their series against the Knicks, which could realistically lead to a seven-game battle. If Detroit can get hot from three-point range, they could be the most dangerous team in these NBA Playoff Power Rankings.

14. Orlando Magic – Tentative 7-seed in East*

2024-25 Record: 41-41 | NBA playoffs opponent: (8) Atlanta Hawks – 7-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

It is unlikely that the Orlando Magic can claim the 7-seed and give the Celtics a run for their money given the injury problems they've been dealing with. Then again, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner can be a handful to deal with offensively.

Orlando is a really strong defensive team and they will look to slow things down against Boston in this first-round series. Maybe the Magic will pull a rabbit of the hat and rise in the NBA power rankings throughout the playoffs.

15. Memphis Grizzlies – Tentative 8-seed in West*

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | NBA playoffs opponent: (7) Golden State Warriors – 7-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

Can Ja Morant lead the Grizzlies past the Warriors for the 7-seed? This seems to be Memphis; only chance at making some noise in the playoffs, as they do not match up well with the Thunder as a potential 8-seed.

However, the Grizzlies played some close games against the Rockets this season, which would make for a high-level, intense first-round matchup if Memphis can defeat Golden State in their play-in game.

16. Dallas Mavericks – Tentative 10-seed in West*

2024-25 Record: 48-34 | NBA playoffs opponent: (9) Sacramento Kings – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

Do not sleep on the Dallas Mavericks. Even though Kyrie Irving is not coming back, the Mavs have the size that can bother many teams in the West, especially the Thunder in a potential first-round series. This is not to say Dallas could defeat Oklahoma City, but finding a way to limit Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, and PJ Washington on the interior would be challenging. The Mavericks could wind up sneaking into the West playoffs and shock many in the NBA power rankings.

17. Atlanta Hawks – Tentative 8-seed in East*

2024-25 Record: 40-42 | NBA playoffs opponent: (7) Orlando Magic – 7-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

Trae Young has done crazy things in the playoffs before. However, carrying the Atlanta Hawks as the 8-seed is a tall task. Then again, Atlanta has always played well against Boston, so claiming the 7-seed and going up against the defending champions may not be the worst scenario for this team.

18. Chicago Bulls – Tentative 9-seed in East*

2024-25 Record: 39-43 | NBA playoffs opponent: (10) Miami Heat – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

Believe it or not, the Chicago Bulls can be a sneaky team coming out of the play-in tournament. The Bulls do not have a go-to star like other teams, but they have a collective of young talents who are beginning to learn one another's nuances. Josh Giddey and Coby White can cause some headaches for a team like the Cavs to try and defend given their defensive lapses lately.

19. Miami Heat – Tentative 10-seed in East*

2024-25 Record: 37-45 | NBA playoffs opponent: (9) Chicago Bulls – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

Erik Spoelstra won before when his team was forced to earn a playoff spot via the play-in tournament. This year is a little different, as he is the 10-seed and needs two wins just to get the 8-seed and play the Cavaliers to remain alive in the NBA power rankings. The Miami Heat will need to lock in defensively and find ways to slow down the game if they are to get past Chicago in the 9-seed vs. 10-seed game.

20. Sacramento Kings – Tentative 9-seed in West*

2024-25 Record: 40-42 | NBA playoffs opponent: (10) Dallas Mavericks – 9-seed vs. 10-seed play-in game

*Must earn playoff spot via play-in tournament

The Sacramento Kings have a lot of big names with DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine. However, this team doesn't have virtually any depth in their frontcourt to match what the Mavericks possess. The good news for Sacramento is that they went 3-0 against Dallas this season. Even so, this team is the worst when it comes to the NBA playoff power rankings.