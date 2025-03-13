The Boston Celtics (47-19) will begin their two-game road trip with a matchup against the Miami Heat (29-36) on Friday night. Ahead of the game, nearly the entire Celtics starting lineup has been listed on the injury report. Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy), Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement), Kristaps Porzingis (illness, non-COVID), and Derrick White (left knee contusion) are all questionable. Al Horford (left big toe sprain) has been designated as probable.

All except Porzingis played in Boston’s 118-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Tatum led the Celtics with 33 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, delivering a near triple-double performance. He is currently averaging 27.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, a career-high 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 35.4% from three across 61 contests.

Brown struggled offensively, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block while shooting five-for-15 from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts. He is currently averaging 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field and a career-low 31.6% from three across 55 contests.

Injury-riddled Celtics brace for challenge against Heat

White and Horford made key contributions in the loss. White recorded 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals, while hitting six three-pointers. Horford added 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and a steal, also knocking down six threes.

Porzingis has been sidelined for the last seven games due to illness. His last appearance came in Boston’s February 26 loss to the Detroit Pistons, where he posted 11 points, two rebounds, three steals, and an assist while shooting 4-for-11 from the field.

With multiple key players dealing with injuries, Boston faces uncertainty heading into Friday's matchup against a Miami team looking to capitalize on their potential absences. The Celtics will then face the Brooklyn Nets (22-43) on Saturday night before returning home for another matchup on Tuesday.