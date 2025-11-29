The Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are set to play on Saturday night. It was revealed on Friday that Jaylen Brown is on the injury report, however. Is Brown playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves?
Brown is dealing with low back spasms. It's a concern Boston will closely monitor. The team will understandably be cautious, but they would certainly love to have Brown available if possible.
Without further ado, let's take a look at everything we know about Jaylen Brown's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Timberwolves.
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*
Jaylen Brown's injury status vs. Timberwolves
Brown is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with the aforementioned low back spasms.
The Celtics are 10-8 overall this season. Jayson Tatum's injury absence has been felt, but Brown is doing everything he can to help Boston win games. He's played at a high level and the Celtics are remaining competitive as a result.
When it comes to the question of if Jaylen Brown is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the answer is uncertain at the moment.
Celtics' injury report
Brown is among six players listed on the injury report for Saturday night's game.
- Derrick White (right calf contusion): Probable
- Jaylen Brown (back spasms): Questionable
- Neemias Queta (left ankle sprain): Questionable
- Jayson Tatum (right Achilles repair): Out
- Max Shulga (G League two-way): Out
- Ron Harper Jr. (G League two-way): Out
Timberwolves' injury report
Two players are listed on the Timberwolves' injury report.
- Enrique Freeman (face, face mask): Available
- Rocco Zikarsky (G League two-way): Out