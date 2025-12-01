The Arizona Cardinals just haven't been able to finish games in 2025. Arizona dropped another one-score game on Sunday, losing 20-17 against Tampa Bay. One Cardinals player has not given up on his team's coaching staff just yet, despite their 3-9 record on the season.

Cardinals edge rusher Darius Robinson stood up for his head coach Jonathan Gannon after Sunday's brutal loss.

“He don't get enough credit for how well he teaches the game,” Robinson said on Sunday, via Cameron Cox of 12Sports. “It's disappointing we're not able to help him and win these games… It's us.”

Gannon may be a good teacher of the game, but his leadership has not been enough to get the Cardinals over the hump.

Arizona started the month of November with a 27-17 win against Dallas on Monday Night Football. But they followed that up with four consecutive losses against the Seahawks, 49ers, Jaguars, and Buccaneers.

Now the Cardinals have lost a whopping seven one-score games during the 2025 regular season. The overwhelming majority of their losses could have gone either way, which shows just how much football is a game of inches.

But Robinson isn't letting himself off the hook either. He explained that he's disappointed in how he's played over the past month.

Article Continues Below

“I'm not who I thought I was,” Robinson added. “I feel like I haven't done enough to help our team win games.”

The second-year defensive lineman worked his way into the starting lineup this season. He's been more productive than his rookie year, but still only has 10 total tackles with one sack on the season.

Arizona's running game has been a problem recently, and it was a big factor in Week 13. The Cardinals turned 19 carries into just 95 rushing yards. That is good for roughly five yards per carry, but the longest run on the day was only 16 yards. The lack of explosive running plays without James Conner, Trey Benson, and Emari Demercado has been noticeable.

It will be fascinating to see how much fight the Cardinals have during the final weeks of the regular season. Especially because it could have an impact on Gannon's job security.

Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 14 matchup against the Rams.