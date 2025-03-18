The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum is questionable on the team's injury report due to right knee tendinopathy.

Here's everything we know about Tatum's injury and playing status vs. the Nets.

Jayson Tatum injury status vs. Nets

Tatum has been tending to his right knee ailment throughout this season. However, he's appeared in the Celtics' last three games after missing a Mar. 10 win over the Utah Jazz. The star forward posted 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 8-of-19 shooting during Saturday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

A questionable tag for Tuesday's matchup indicates Boston is still managing Tatum's injury, although he'll have a chance to suit up vs. Brooklyn. The Celtics All-Star has averaged 27.6 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 45/33/91 shooting splits over 11 appearances post-All-Star break.

The Celtics are all but locked into the Eastern Conference's second seed and the NBA's third overall seed. They hold a 5.5-game lead on the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets with 14 remaining.

Meanwhile, the Nets are jockeying for draft lottery position. They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the fifth-best lottery odds, a half-game ahead of the Toronto Raptors. Brooklyn has won two of its last five games entering Tuesday's matchup following a seven-game losing streak.

So, regarding whether Jayson Tatum is playing tonight vs. the Nets, the Celtics have little incentive to make him available if he isn't 100 percent with their playoff seeding effectively determined.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown: Out – Right Knee; Posterior Impingement

JD Davidson: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Miles Norris: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Drew Peterson: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Jayson Tatum: Questionable – Right Knee; Tendinopathy

Nets injury report

Reece Beekman: Out – G League – Two-Way

Noah Clowney: Probable – Right Ankle; Sprain

Tyson Etienne: Out – G League – Two-Way

Tosan Evbuomwan: Out – G League – Two-Way

De'Anthony Melton: Out – Left Knee; ACL Tear

Cam Thomas: Out – Left Hamstring; Strain

Dariq Whitehead: Out – On Assignment

Ziaire Williams: Probable – Left Achilles; Soreness