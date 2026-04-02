With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Los Angeles Rams have exactly 50 percent as many first-round picks to operate with after trading their own selection to the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie.

While some teams may be worried about trading away five years of team control on a young, ascending player for a veteran cornerback who immediately demanded a nine figure contract, general manager Les Snead is a different breed, and was crafty enough to pick up another first year pick in this year's class last April from the Atlanta Falcons; a trade that now looks like a steal since it fell at No. 13 overall.

But who could the Rams take with the pick? Well, on her show Up & Adams, Key Adams made it a point to find out, noting that she would love to see the team draft either USC wide receiver Makai Lemon or quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama to provide some offensive firepower for years to come if they don't trade the pick away.

Focusing on Lemon specifically, Snead noted that the collegiate Trojan is a very good player but stopped short of saying he'd like to draft him, as that would provide some unnecessary insight into his process to the teams selecting around him.

“Oh, Lemon's a good football player,” Snead said. “Good football player. Why would I tell the world if I like Mr. Lemon or not?”

Standing 5-foot-11, 192 pounds, Lemon is a known factor all throughout Los Angeles for his incredible efforts at the LA Memorial Coliseum. While the Rams are pretty well stocked at wide receiver at the moment, Davante Adams is 33 and won't be playing forever, so who knows? Maybe a Lemon-Puka Nacua one-two punch could be the foundation of LA's offense for years to come, regardless of who is throwing them the ball.